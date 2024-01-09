Komprise Hires Finance and Tech Veteran as CFO Amid Accelerating Demand for Unstructured Data Management

CAMPBELL, Calif., Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Komprise the leader in analytics-driven unstructured data management and mobility, today announced that Craig Gomulka has joined the company as CFO. Gomulka has more than 20 years of experience spanning finance, operations, business development, partnerships, and investment transactions in the healthcare, technology and financial sectors.



Komprise is working with Fortune 500 companies across critical sectors including healthcare, life sciences, manufacturing, services and public sector, helping customers save upwards of 70% on annual storage and backup costs and create streamlined processes for finding and providing unstructured data to AI and cloud services.

Gomulka’s hire comes at a time of increased enterprise demand for storage-agnostic unstructured data management amid rising costs and the need for AI-ready infrastructure. Most recently, Gomulka served as CFO at AI-powered recruiting software company, Visage. Prior to Visage, Gomulka was CFO at both Flowhub and Health Fidelity, a healthcare-focused natural language processing (NLP) company now owned by Edifecs. He has also held senior finance roles at large healthcare systems and was a partner for 12 years in venture capital.

“As Komprise continues its strong growth and execution, Craig’s rich experience at large enterprises, in SaaS finance as well as in AI-focused businesses, is a great fit for Komprise,” says Kumar Goswami, CEO and co-founder of Komprise.

“Komprise was a compelling opportunity for me because of the company’s impressive top-line growth combined with its focus in data and AI,” Gomulka says. “Enterprises need to tap into their unstructured data and manage it better to take advantage of AI and Komprise is right at the intersection of these trends.”

About Komprise

Komprise is a provider of unstructured data management and mobility software that frees enterprises to easily analyze, mobilize, and monetize file and object data across hybrid cloud data storage without shackling data to any one vendor. With Komprise Intelligent Data Management , enterprise IT teams optimize enterprise storage, backup and cloud costs while making the right data available to analytics and AI tools.