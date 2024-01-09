New Again Houses® Welcomes New Cash Home Buying Franchise Owner in Monmouth County, NJ

Multi-Faceted Real Estate Business Celebrates Continued Success with the Opening of Its 47th Cash Home Buying Franchise in Monmouth County, NJ

FAIR HAVEN, N.J., Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Again Houses®, a company that transforms old houses into fantastic modern homes, is thrilled to announce the opening of their 47th location in Monmouth County, NJ! The brand-new franchise location—led by Mike and Lauren Heist—will now be able to buy and sell homes in Atlantic Highlands, Eatontown, Freehold, Lincroft, Middletown, Red Bank, and Tinton Falls, New Jersey.



New Again Houses® buys older houses and transforms them into fantastic modern homes that families can enjoy for years to come. After their homes are purchased, they fully remodel each one and sell them traditionally as market listings.

Founder, Matt Lavinder, and Vice President, Sam Ferguson, built the New Again Houses® Franchise in a way that revitalizes the lives of their Franchise Owners and the communities in which they operate through the values of Innovation, Ownership, and Win-Win Relationships.

“New Again Houses®’ goal is to create opportunities, build relationships, and provide an ecosystem to our franchise owners, including resources that took us a decade to develop,” says Lavinder. “These resources help new Franchise Owners overcome many common startup obstacles that entrepreneurs face so they are not having to build their business alone.”

When the new owners were asked why they wanted to start a business flipping houses, Mike said, “For several years, we have dabbled in real estate with rental properties, and we have enjoyed providing quality living arrangements and support to our tenants. Furthermore, when we recently moved, we renovated our house and it was exciting to work alongside contractors to transform our house into the home of our dreams. We are looking forward to successfully turning real estate development into a full-time career by leveraging our skill sets and passion to positively impact our community.”

“We have always wanted to start and own our own business, and it is a dream come true to have a business that will challenge us, provide personal and professional growth opportunities, and have a lasting impact on our community,” said Lauren. “We couldn’t be more excited than to do it as part of the New Again Houses incredible team with complimentary values of helping others, transforming communities, and continuous innovation.”

New Again Houses® Franchise Owners help carry the credible, trustworthy brand name of New Again Houses® across the United States. They are proud of all of their franchise owners for their success, hard work, and dedication in building their companies and delivering the same expectations and culture that New Again represents across the board.

At New Again Houses®, success is measured by achieving the balance between financial success and quality of life.

Please visit the site below or reach out to New Again Houses® if you are interested in learning more about the franchise process.

Franchise Website: https://newagainhouses.com/franchise/

Founder Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EUgELxq2MZg&t=1s

New Again Houses® was founded in 2008 as a way to transform old houses into new modern homes through a culture of innovation, ownership, and win-win relationships. For homeowners looking to sell their home fast in Monmouth County, NJ, visit https://newagainhouses.com/locations/nj/monmouth-county

Contact Details:

Sales

sales@newagainhouses.com

(423) 389-9110

Franchising

franchise@newagainhouses.com

(423) 389-4110