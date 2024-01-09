Sibros Partners with Leading Engineering Services Supplier to Drive Forward Connected Mobility

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sibros, a pioneer in connected vehicle solutions, today announced its partnership with Continental Engineering Services, a leading engineering and production partner across the automotive and industrial sectors and a wholly owned subsidiary of Continental. The partnership aims to deliver cutting-edge connected vehicle technologies to a broader market spectrum, spanning from luxury automotive to commercial vehicles and industrial machinery.



Leveraging Continental Engineering Services' unique business model of re-utilizing components from the Continental Automotive Group Sector, the joint collaboration will enable the delivery of high-quality, cost-effective solutions, coupled with customized engineering services to meet the unique demands of OEMs. Initial integration efforts have already seen the incorporation of Sibros' Deep Logger and Deep Commander on Continental Engineering Services’ IoT Gateway, dedicated to Commercial Vehicles.

Key features and benefits enabled by the partnership include:

Seamless integration of Sibros’ Deep Connected Platform with Continental Engineering Services’ IoT Gateway and product platforms, facilitating robust vehicle-to-cloud connectivity and data management.

Enhanced connected vehicle capabilities, enabling over-the-air (OTA) software updates, diagnostics, and data analytics to a wider range of vehicle categories.

Accelerated development and testing phases with rapid prototyping, software configuration management, and on-demand debugging.



“The collaboration with Sibros is an exciting step towards embracing and deploying connected vehicle technology across diversified vehicle categories,” said Rachel Lewis, Head of the Interior Segment, Continental Engineering Services, North America. “It not only amplifies our capability to deliver tailored solutions but also significantly broadens the horizon of connected vehicle technology adoption.”

Hemant Sikaria, CEO of Sibros, shared similar sentiments, “Joining forces with a distinguished partner like Continental Engineering Services is a pivotal step toward a shared vision of advancing connected vehicle technology across a myriad of vehicle categories. This partnership amplifies our collective capability to deliver innovative, tailored solutions, which in turn promises enhanced value for OEMs and end-users alike.”

Sibros and Continental Engineering Services are unveiling their joint solution at CES 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. To learn more visit us at the Las Vegas Convention Center, West Hall, Sibros Booth #4054 for a demo or contact us at info@sibros.tech.

About Sibros

Sibros powers the connected vehicle ecosystem with its Deep Connected Platform™ orchestrating full vehicle software update management, vehicle data collection and analytics, and remote commands in one integrated system. Catering to a broad range of vehicle architectures while adhering to stringent safety, security, and compliance standards, Sibros propels OEMs to unlock new connected vehicle use cases, streamlining fleet management, predictive maintenance, data monetization, and more. Learn more at www.sibros.tech.

Media Contacts:

Albert Lilly

Sibros Technologies, Inc.

alilly@sibros.tech

512-537-9417



