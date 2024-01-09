Arbe Announces the Availability of Production Intent Chipset for Mass Manufacturing of Perception Radars

Arbe’s Chipset is The First High-Count Channel Array Radar Solution to Market, Providing Unprecedented Performance and Safety for the Automotive Industry



TEL AVIV, Israel, January 9, 2023 - Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ARBE), a global leader in Perception Radar Solutions, announced today the availability of its production intent chipset for the mass manufacturing of perception radars. The production intent chipset includes three chips: transmitter, receiver, and processor, which marks the first high-count channel array “massive MIMO” imaging radar chipset solution that provides unprecedented performance and safety for the automotive industry. The company is currently in the final AEC-Q100 qualification process after completing pre-qualification tests. The production intent chipset meets the final Arbe specifications and is designed for Tier 1 radar system production and for OEM development programs.

“Arbe is proud to offer the automotive industry the most advanced radar chipset solution, developed from the ground up for the evolving requirements of Tier 1s and OEMs, which is now available for the build of their mass production radar systems,” says Kobi Marenko, Chief Executive Officer at Arbe. “This is a major milestone for the entire industry, as we drive a radar revolution. Our Perception Radar Chipset is infused with advanced capabilities that enable automakers to deliver safe and reliable hands-free driving to the market.”

Arbe revolutionizes radar technology with an RF chipset that enables high end performance with 2,304 virtual channels (48 receiving and 48 transmitting channels) that result in ultra-high resolution at a long-range and in all four dimensions, including: azimuth, elevation, doppler, and range. The Perception Radar Chipset also includes the industry’s strongest processor chip, which allows the processing of massive amounts of raw data in real time with unparalleled computational abilities.

The chips are manufactured with the most advanced 22 nm FD-SOI (Fully-Depleted Silicon-on-Insulator) process, offering superior power efficiency, best-in-class performance for channel isolation, noise figure, and transmit power at the lowest cost per channel on the market.

Arbe’s Perception Radar processor is offering a software-defined architecture supporting Tier 1 and OEM optimization. In addition, it can host OEM enhanced algorithms and supports ongoing updates over the air.

The production intent chipset is already in use by Arbe’s Tier 1s in “B sample” radars, which were delivered to OEMs. The Tier 1 B-sample systems facilitate the evaluation of production functionality and mark a crucial step in the OEM selection process. Additionally, they enable OEM perception teams to gather data for optimizing their L2+ and L3 applications.

The Tier 1 radar "B Samples" are showcased at CES at Arbe’s Booth #6452, West Hall, LVCC.

About Arbe

Arbe (Nasdaq: ARBE), a global leader in Perception Radar Solutions, is spearheading a radar revolution, enabling truly safe driver-assist systems today while paving the way to full autonomous-driving. Arbe’s radar technology is 100 times more detailed than any other radar on the market and is a critical sensor for L2+ and higher autonomy. The company is empowering automakers, Tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles, and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm changing perception. Arbe is a leader in the fast-growing automotive radar market that has an estimated projected total addressable market of $11 billion in 2025. Arbe is based in Tel Aviv, Israel, and has offices in China, Germany and the United States.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and statements made at CES may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, both as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s expectations regarding the closing of the offering and timing thereof, and the expected gross proceeds of the offering. These statements, and other statements including the words “expect,” “believe,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “may,” “should,” “strategy,” “future,” “will,” “project,” “potential” and similar expressions indicate forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risk and uncertainties resulting from the October 7th attack upon Israel, conflicts and potential conflicts involving Israel, as well as market acceptance of Arbe’s radar processor and Arbe’s radar processor performing in the manner which Arbe anticipates, and other risks described in "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements," "Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects" and "Item 3. Key Information –Risk Factors" Amendment No. 2 to Arbe's Annual Report on Form 20-F/A for the year ended December 31, 2022, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 16, 2023, as well as other documents filed by Arbe with the SEC. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate only to the date they were made, and Arbe does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.

