St. Albans Barracks/ Burglary- Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A2000101

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charlotte Hartman

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 01/08/2024 at approximately 0216 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Champlain Farms- 127 Main St, Enosburg VT

VIOLATION: Burglary

ACCUSED: Unknown

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 01/08/2024 at approximately 0216 hours, The Vermont State Police were notified of a burglary that occurred at the Champlain Farms located at 127 Main St in the town of Enosburg. The suspect involved cost Champlain Farms an estimated loss of $1650 in merchandise and damages. Items from the scene were seized and will be sent to the Vermont Forensic Laboratory for fingerprints.

The Vermont State Police are requesting the assistance of the public to help identify the suspect involved. Anyone with information regarding the above incident is urged to contact the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993 or submit an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit

This investigation is ongoing at this time.

Trooper Charlotte Hartman(232)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993

Charlotte.hartman@vermont.gov