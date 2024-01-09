Geodesy Division Year In Review 2023

Hi EGU Community!

We hope that you had some rest during the holidays and are ready for this new year ahead! With the first blog post of 2024, we want to look back at what happened in the G Division during the last year and give an outlook on what you can expect for the coming year!

Looking back on 2023

Over the past year, we published a total of 20 blog posts. We introduced a new series in February called “Women in Geodesy” to honour women working in this field, which received a lot of attention. We even created custom illustrations for the posts. After the GA, we expanded our blog team to include five editors and one social media manager, which allowed us to start a new series where we explain published papers in plain language.

A compilation of the Women in Geodesy blog series covers

In Addition to the blog, we organized a “Geodesy Campfire: Share your research” event in November before closing out the year. Apart from our community activities, the ECS team changed a bit. Öykü Koç became our new ECS Rep, and Andreas Kvas is now the co-rep. We are currently in search of a new co-rep for the period starting April 2024.

Campfire group photo from November 2023

What happened at the GA23?

The Geodesy Division at GA23 kicked off the week with an Early Career Scientists (ECS) pre-GA Icebreaker at CopaBeach on Sunday evening. This in-person event allowed ECS attendees to connect with fellow geoscientists from Geodynamics (GD), Geodesy (G), and Seismology (SM) divisions. The icebreaker was followed by a move to the EGU Opening Reception at the conference venue. Throughout the week, the G division continued fostering social events like the “Geodesy Fika” coffee break on Monday morning, an informal dinner for ECS on Monday evening, and a “Meet the Geodesy Division Team” session on Tuesday morning. These gatherings provided valuable opportunities for networking and engagement. In total, the GA featured 14 geodesy sessions with 323 abstracts. At the GA 2023, we gave the short course “Geodesy 101” again, which had quite the attendance and was well received.

A couple of photos from EGU GA 2023. Image courtesy: Öykü Koç.

We had the pleasure to listen to the Vening Meinesz Medal Lecture by Jürgen Müller titled “Benefit of Quantum Technology for Geodesy” and the outstanding Early Career Scientist Award lecture by Rebekka Steffen titled “Geodesy meets tectonophysics: Advancing our estimates of glacial isostatic adjustment”. For the first time, the OECS Award lecture was given on Thursday evening, together with the Vening Meinesz Medal Lecture. Marius Schlaak was selected for the 2023 G division Outstanding Student and PhD candidate Presentation (OSPP) Award for his poster presentation on “Multi-decadal Satellite Gravity Mission Simulations Comparing Resolving Capabilities of a Long-term Trend in the Global Ocean Heat Content”.

What to look out for in 2024?

Outreach

Looking ahead to 2024, we have some exciting new content planned for our blog. We’ll be introducing some new series, as well as continuing with some of our ongoing ones, such as Geodesists on Tour, Women in Geodesy, and Our Papers.

We’re also planning to hold more of our “Share your research” online networking events, as well as some “Geodesy 101” themed campfires, where we’ll take a closer look at various geodetic research areas and applications. If you’re interested in presenting your research at one of these events, please contact us at ecs-g@egu.eu. We’ll be posting the exact dates of these events on our blog and the G division’s social media outlets.

General Assembly 2024

As in the previous year, GA 2024 will be a hybrid conference and move towards a more traditional meeting style, with orals, posters and PICOs both accessible on-site and online. You can find up-to-date information on the status and import deadlines on https://www.egu24.eu/. Throughout the week, there will be several networking events where you can meet the division team and make new connections.

We also would like to take this opportunity to congratulate the winners of the 2024 Vening Meinesz Medal Jeffrey T. Freymueller and the 2024 Geodesy Division Outstanding ECS Bramha Dutt Vishwakarma. We are looking forward to their exciting medal and award lectures at the GA!

Get in touch!

These activities are driven by the community. To improve what we do, we have set up a continuous feedback form where you can share your thoughts on how we are doing and what we can do to improve. You can also bring your ideas to the G division by contacting us at ecs-g@egu.eu for any issues related to it. Feel free to reach out to us.

We wish you a good start for 2024! See you all in person at EGU GA 2024!

The Geodesy Division Team