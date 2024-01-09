Submit Release
The Secretariat released the third Quarterly Report of Ukraine Energy Market Observatory

The activities of the Market Observatory in third quarter 2023 covered a number of important developments in Ukraine energy markets in areas falling under the Energy Community acquis, in particular, as regards functioning of the electricity and gas markets, Oil Stocks Directive transposition, and the independence of national regulatory authority. In more details, the Report gives the insight to the status of the joint cross-border capacity allocation, REMIT implementation and corporate governance of electricity and gas TSOs, which were in focus of the Secretariat during the reporting period.
 

