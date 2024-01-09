FirstService to Announce Fourth Quarter and Annual Results for 2023 on February 6, 2024

TORONTO, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstService Corporation (TSX and NASDAQ: FSV) (“FirstService”) announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023 by press release on Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at approximately 7:30 am ET.



The conference call to review these financial results will take place at 11:00 am ET on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, and will be hosted by D. Scott Patterson, CEO, and Jeremy Rakusin, CFO. This call is being webcast live at the Company’s website at www.firstservice.com . Participants may register for the call here https://register.vevent.com/register/BI3a29ed98b6cc4f77b35613631b9849bb to receive the dial-in number and their unique PIN. To join the webcast in listen only mode, use this link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/d4d3hvrj . It is recommended that you join 10 minutes prior to the event start (although you may register and dial in at any time during the call).

A webcast replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website following the call, in the “Investors” section under the tab “Newsroom”.

About FirstService Corporation

FirstService Corporation is a North American leader in the property services sector, serving its customers through two industry-leading service platforms: FirstService Residential – North America's largest manager of residential communities; and FirstService Brands – one of North America's largest providers of essential property services delivered through individually branded franchise systems and company-owned operations.

FirstService generates approximately US$4.3 billion in annual revenues and has more than 27,000 employees across North America. With significant insider ownership and an experienced management team, FirstService has a long-term track record of creating value and superior returns for shareholders. The Common Shares of FirstService trade on the NASDAQ and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "FSV", and are included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index. More information is available at www.firstservice.com .

