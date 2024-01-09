Avolve Software and Cloudpermit Enter Strategic Partnership to Empower Governments of All Sizes
Partnership provides public sector jurisdictions access to end-to-end permitting & ePlan review, to meet efficiency demands for community development services.PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avolve Software, the global leader in government electronic plan review, and Cloudpermit, a forward-thinking modern community development software, announce a strategic partnership that will provide public sector jurisdictions of all sizes with end-to-end permitting and plan review processes.
The partnership between Avolve and Cloudpermit looks to tackle the growing pressure on all government jurisdictions, as constituents demand increased efficiencies in community development services. Together, the partners offer Cloudpermit’s 700 strong customer-base, and agencies of all sizes, a leading technology choice in Avolve’s DigEplan when it comes to better connectivity between their online permitting system and their electronic plan review solution.
“We are committed to providing an exceptional service to our valued customers, and our partnership with Avolve Software marks a significant stride towards realizing this commitment,” shared Jarkko Turtiainen, Cloudpermit’s Senior Vice President. “We are thrilled to offer governments the opportunity to integrate Cloudpermit with DigEplan for excellent community development.”
The two organizations have developed a seamless integration between Cloudpermit and Avolve’s DigEplan electronic plan review solution that ensures a robust end-to-end solution for agencies. This strategic partnership sees Cloudpermit select DigEplan as its recommended ePlan review solution for its customer-base, underscoring Cloudpermit’s commitment to deliver unparalleled value and efficiency.
“Our partner ecosystem is top of Avolve’s agenda because legacy desktop plan review software and paper-based plan review have prevented municipalities from realizing the benefits of utilizing a truly seamless integration between their permitting and ePlan review solutions. We are excited to be entering this strategic partnership with Cloudpermit; offering any-sized government across USA and Canada the ability to optimize their online community development processes to their fullest potential using the Cloudpermit and DigEplan integration,” said Derek Porter, Chief Growth Officer, Avolve Software.
The integration is already in use with joint customers, with positive feedback. Both Avolve Software and Cloupermit have committed to ongoing long-term collaboration offering their customer-base development and innovation to increase the value to customers.
About Avolve Software
Avolve Software is the global leader in electronic plan review software. With more than 300 customers across five countries, Avolve’s significant investment in research and development ensures that its plan review solutions meet the needs of jurisdictions of all sizes. Its leading solutions ProjectDox, DigEplan Pro, and DigEplan, automate and streamline the permitting process, removing the inefficiencies of paper or non-integrated plan review solutions. The solutions ensure a robust and proven electronic plan review that enhances jurisdiction productivity and economic growth.
For more information visit: www.avolvesoftware.com
About Cloudpermit
Cloudpermit is a transformative leader in community development software. Designed in close collaboration with real governments, it precisely caters to unique government needs and delivers exceptional results. This intuitive, cloud-based software empowers teams to enhance efficiency, elevate customer service, and seamlessly streamline the development approval process. With the trust of over 850 governments, Cloudpermit provides innovative solutions for online building permitting, inspections, business licensing, planning & zoning, and code enforcement. All solutions are tied together in one system and can be accessed between departments. Cloudpermit is an ideal choice for modernizing local governance.
For more information visit: www.cloudpermit.com
