Tilray Brands Delivers Record Q2 Fiscal 2024 Net Revenue

Record Q2 Net Revenue of $194 Million, Increases 34% Over the Prior Year Period

Global Cannabis Leader with #1 Market Share in Canada and 31% Growth in Canadian Cannabis Net Revenue, Medical Cannabis Leader in Europe with 55% Growth in International Cannabis Net Revenue

5th Largest Craft Beer Brewer in the U.S.1, Positioned to Become Top 12 Beverage-Alcohol Company with 117% Increase in Beverage Alcohol Net Revenue Over the Prior Year Period

On Track to Achieve $30-$35 Million in Annual Savings related to Integration of HEXO Acquisition

Reiterates Financial Guidance for Fiscal Year 2024

Conference Call to be Held at 8:30 a.m. ET Today

NEW YORK and LEAMINGTON, Ontario, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”, “our”, “we” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company, today reported financial results for its second quarter of its fiscal year 2024 ended November 30, 2023. All financial information in this press release is reported in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

Financial Highlights – 2024 Fiscal Second Quarter

  • Record net revenue of $194 million increased 34% in the second quarter compared to $144 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Gross profit increased 11% to $47 million, while adjusted gross profit increased 18% to $52 million in the second quarter. Gross margin was 24% and adjusted gross margin was 27%.
  • Cannabis net revenue increased 35% to $67 million in the second quarter compared to $50 million in the prior year quarter.
    • Cannabis gross margin was 31% in the second quarter compared to 43% in the prior year quarter. Adjusted cannabis gross margin was 35% compared to 43% in the prior year quarter.
  • Beverage alcohol net revenue increased 117% to $47 million in the second quarter from $21 million in the prior year quarter.
    • Beverage alcohol gross margin was 34% in the second quarter compared to 47% in the prior year quarter and adjusted gross beverage alcohol margin was 38% in the second quarter compared to 52% in the prior quarter. Excluding the newly acquired brands, adjusted gross margin would have been 55% in the current quarter.
    • Beverage alcohol gross profit increased to $16 million in the second quarter from $10 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted beverage alcohol gross profit increased to $18 million from $11 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Distribution net revenue increased 12% to $67 million in the second quarter compared to $60 million in the prior year quarter.
    • Distribution gross margin was 11% in the second quarter compared to 13% in the prior year quarter, reflecting a change in product mix.
  • Net loss decreased to $46 million in the second quarter compared to net loss of $62 million in the prior year quarter. Net loss per share narrowed to ($0.07) compared to ($0.11) in the prior year quarter.
  • Adjusted net loss of $2.7 million in the second quarter. Adjusted loss per share of $(0.00).
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $10.1 million in the second quarter compared to $11.0 million in the prior year quarter. The difference was primarily related to the HEXO advisory fee revenue in the prior year quarter along with timing differences in recognizing synergies from operating results after completing acquisitions.
  • Achieved $22 million in annualized run-rate savings (and $14 million in actual cash cost savings) as part of the $30 million synergy plan related to the HEXO acquisition.
  • Strong financial liquidity position of ~$261 million, consisting of $143 million in cash, including restricted cash of $1.5 million and $116 million in marketable securities.
  • Reduced outstanding convertible debt by $127 million compared to the first quarter and a further $18 million subsequent to the end of our second quarter.
  • Operating cash flow of $(30) million in the second quarter compared to $29 million in the prior year quarter. The increased cash use was primarily related to the settlement of pre-acquisition liabilities and exit costs assumed in connection with the HEXO acquisition. In addition, the prior year period included the cash collection of $18 million related to the purchase price derivative related to our acquisition of the HEXO convertible notes, which did not recur in the current year.

Irwin D. Simon, Tilray Brands’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Tilray Brands is a major force at the forefront of innovation, disrupting the global CPG industry across medical and adult-use cannabis, wellness foods and snacks, and craft beverages. Our Q2 financial results demonstrate the strength of our brands, our global team, and our diversified growth strategy. We grew revenue, enhanced our capital structure, and realized operating synergies while strengthening Tilray Brands’ position as the #1 cannabis operation and brand portfolio in Canada by sales volume and market share, the European market leader in medical cannabis, and the leader in branded hemp products. We have also emerged as a disruptor in the craft beverage-alcohol industry by assembling a portfolio of highly sought-after brands that are dominating key regions across the U.S. in the Northeast, the Pacific Northwest, and the Southeast. Tilray is now uniquely positioned to become a top 12 beer and alcohol beverage company in the U.S.”

Mr. Simon continued, “Having already demonstrated success in solidifying our brands through products that connect with consumers, we will continue to deploy successful playbooks for growth across our brand portfolio and key regions in the U.S., Canada, and Europe. With each achievement and the support we have garnered from retailers, distributors, and consumers, I am confident that Tilray Brands will continue to lead and advance the global cannabis industry, disrupt the craft beer market, and fuel consumer needs in wellness foods.”

Operating Highlights

Strengthened Operations and Financial Position

  • Significantly reduced convertible debt by $127 million of principal of outstanding notes and an additional $18 million subsequent to the quarter ended November 30, 2023, for a total debt reduction of $145 million. The Company intends to continue to opportunistically repurchase additional notes to demonstrate and reinforce its commitment to optimizing its capital structure and enhancing financial flexibility.
  • Achieved $22 million in operational synergies and identified an additional $5 million cost savings expected to be realized during the back half of the fiscal year. In aggregate, it is expected that total cost savings related to the HEXO and Truss integration will amount to $30-$35 million in this fiscal year.

Leading Global Cannabis Operations, Brands, and Market Share

  • Tilray continues to lead the Canadian cannabis market in revenue, sales volume, and market share with a 12.5% position during the second quarter. The Company led with #1 share in Cannabis Flower, Oils, Concentrates and THC Beverage product categories.
  • The HEXO Corp. and Truss Beverage acquisitions together significantly bolstered Tilray’s dominant cannabis position and strengthened low-cost operations and complementary distribution across all Canadian geographies.
  • Tilray is focused on growing its leading market share in medical cannabis across Europe and other international markets. This will be accomplished by capitalizing on its unrivaled cultivation and distribution operations and the leadership team’s depth of commercial and regulatory expertise. During the second quarter, the increase in international cannabis revenue was largely driven by expansion into emerging international medical markets.
  • In the U.S. today, Tilray does not participate in any cannabis operations and therefore, does not derive any revenue or cash from any cannabis operations in the U.S. The rescheduling of cannabis could open a path for Tilray to leverage its expertise in Canadian and European medical cannabis to distribute medical cannabis in the U.S. In the event of federal cannabis legalization in the U.S., we believe that Tilray is well-positioned to immediately leverage its strong U.S. leadership position and strategic strengths across operations, distribution, and brands to include THC-infused products. We further believe that our MedMen investment in the U.S. will position us to maximize commercial opportunities providing additional revenue opportunities in cannabis.

Growing Leadership Position in CPG and Beverage-Alcohol

  • In September 2023, Tilray Brands expanded its beverage portfolio of Sweetwater Brewing Company, Alpine Brewing, Green Flash Brewing, Montauk Brewing, and Breckenridge Distillery by closing on its acquisition of eight beer and beverage brands from Anheuser-Busch (NYSE: BUD). The acquired brands are Shock Top, Breckenridge Brewery, Blue Point Brewing Company, 10 Barrel Brewing Company, Redhook Brewery, Widmer Brothers Brewing, Square Mile Cider Company, and HiBall Energy (the “Craft Acquisition”). These premium craft brands possess strong consumer loyalty and further diversify Tilray’s U.S. beverage-alcohol segment, which more than doubled in Q2, and elevated Tilray to the 5th largest position in the U.S. craft beer market. Tilray Brands now seeks to become a top 12 U.S. beer and alcohol beverage company through a strategic three-pronged approach that consists of a regional brand growth, national brand expansion, and innovation strategy.
  • Tilray’s wellness brand, Manitoba Harvest, expanded its brand leadership position in the U.S. and Canada with increased consumption in both the natural and conventional channels. For the remainder of the fiscal year, Manitoba Harvest will seek to expand the Happy Flower™ beverage brand with retail distribution into key markets, focusing on U.S. states with established CBD permissibility and sales momentum in future periods.

Fiscal Year 2024 Guidance

For its fiscal year ending May 31, 2024, the Company is reiterating its adjusted EBITDA target of $68 million to $78 million, representing growth of 11% to 27% as compared to fiscal year 2023. In addition, the Company continues to expect to generate positive adjusted free cash flow.

Management’s guidance for adjusted EBITDA is provided on a non-GAAP basis and excludes transaction expenses, restructuring charges, litigation costs, facility start-up and closure costs, , purchase price accounting step-up, changes in fair value of contingent consideration and other items carried at fair value, non-operating income (expenses), and other non-recurring items that may be incurred during the Company's fiscal year 2024, which the Company will continue to identify as it reports its future financial results. Management’s guidance for adjusted free cash flow is provided on a non-GAAP basis and excludes our growth capex, projected integration costs related to HEXO and the Craft Acquisition, and the cash income taxes related to Aphria Diamond.

The Company cannot reconcile its expected adjusted EBITDA to net income or adjusted free cash flow to operating cash flow under “Fiscal Year 2024 Guidance” without unreasonable effort because of certain items that impact net income and other reconciling metrics are out of the Company’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted at this time.

Tilray Brands Strategic Growth Actions – 2024 Fiscal Second Quarter

November 2023

October 2023

September 2023

Live Audio Webcast

Tilray Brands will host a webcast to discuss these results today at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Investors may join the live webcast available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.Tilray.com. A replay will be available and archived on the Company’s website.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY and TSX: TLRY) is a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people’s lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life by providing them with products that meet the needs of their mind, body, and soul and invoke a sense of wellbeing. Tilray’s mission is to be the trusted partner for its patients and consumers by providing them with a cultivated experience and health and well-being through high-quality, differentiated brands and innovative products. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray’s unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and alcoholic beverages.

For more information on Tilray, visit Tilray Brands, Inc. and follow @tilray on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication.

Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things: the Company’s ability to become the world's leading cannabis-focused consumer branded company; the Company’s ability to achieve long term profitability; the Company’s ability to achieve operational scale, market share, distribution, profitability and revenue growth in particular business lines and markets; the Company’s ability to successfully achieve revenue growth, production and supply chain efficiencies, synergies and cost savings; the Company’s ability to generate $68-$78 million of Adjusted EBITDA and expectation to be cash-flow positive in its operating business in fiscal year 2024; the Company’s expected revenue growth, sales volume, profitability, synergies and accretion related to any of its acquisitions; expected opportunities upon U.S. federal legalization; the Company’s anticipated investments and acquisitions, including in organic and strategic growth, partnership efforts, product offerings and other initiatives; and the Company’s ability to commercialize new and innovative products.

Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of the Company and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of the Company made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

Use of Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying tables include non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted gross margin, Adjusted gross profit, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income (loss), Adjusted net income (loss) per share, free cash flow, adjusted free cash flow, constant currency presentations of revenue and cash and marketable securities. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures presented provide useful additional information to investors about current trends in the Company's operations and are useful for period-over-period comparisons of operations. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures. In addition, these non-GAAP measures may not be the same as similar measures provided by other companies due to potential differences in methods of calculation and items being excluded. They should be read only in connection with the Company's Consolidated Statements of Operations and Cash Flows presented in accordance with GAAP.

Certain forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are not reconciled to the comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures. The Company is not able to reconcile these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures without unreasonable efforts because the Company is unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty the type and extent of certain items that would be expected to impact GAAP measures but would not impact the non-GAAP measures. Such items may include litigation and related expenses, transaction costs, impairments, foreign exchange movements and other items. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the Company's GAAP financial results.

The Company believes presenting net sales at constant currency provides useful information to investors because it provides transparency to underlying performance in the Company's consolidated net sales by excluding the effect that foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations have on period-to-period comparability given the volatility in foreign currency exchange markets. To present this information for historical periods, current period net sales for entities reporting in currencies other than the U.S. dollar are translated into U.S. dollars at the average monthly exchange rates in effect during the corresponding period of the prior fiscal year, rather than at the actual average monthly exchange rate in effect during the current period of the current fiscal year. As a result, the foreign currency impact is equal to the current year results in local currencies multiplied by the change in average foreign currency exchange rate between the current fiscal period and the corresponding period of the prior fiscal year.

Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income (loss) before income tax benefits, net; interest expense, net; non-operating income (expense), net; amortization; stock-based compensation; change in fair value of contingent consideration; purchase price accounting step-up; facility start-up and closure costs; litigation costs; restructuring costs and transaction (income) costs. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, has been provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release. Historically, we have included lease expenses for leases that were treated differently under IFRS 16 and ASC 842 in the calculation of adjusted EBITDA, aiming to align our definition with industry peers reporting under IFRS. The decision to include these lease expenses in the Company's definition of adjusted EBITDA was based on our efforts to maintain comparability with peers. However, as the Company has continued to diversify, particularly with strategic acquisitions such as the newly acquired beverage alcohol business portfolio, this comparison is no longer relevant, accordingly, we are no longer including this adjustment. Had the Company continued to include lease expenses that were treated differently under IFRS 16 and ASC 842, the impact to adjusted EBITDA would have been $1.1 million and $1.8 million for the three and six months ended November 30, 2023. In comparison, under the previous reconciliation, the impact to adjusted EBITDA would have been $0.7 million and $1.4 million for the three and six months ended November 30, 2022. Adjusted net income (loss) is calculated as net loss attributable to stockholders of Tilray Brands, Inc., net; non-operating income (expense), net; amortization; stock-based compensation; change in fair value of contingent consideration; facility start-up and closure costs; litigation costs; restructuring costs and transaction (income) costs. A reconciliation of Adjusted net income (loss) to net loss attributable to stockholders of Tilray Brands, Inc., the most directly comparable GAAP measure, has been included below in this press release. Adjusted net income (loss) per share is calculated as net loss attributable to stockholders of Tilray Brands, Inc., net; non-operating income (expense), net; amortization; stock-based compensation; change in fair value of contingent consideration; facility start-up and closure costs; litigation costs; restructuring costs and transaction (income) costs, divided by weighted average number of common shares outstanding. A reconciliation of Adjusted net income (loss) per share to net loss attributable to stockholders of Tilray Brands, Inc., the most directly comparable GAAP measure, has been included below in this press release. Adjusted gross profit, is calculated as gross profit adjusted to exclude the impact of purchase price accounting valuation step-up. A reconciliation of Adjusted gross profit, excluding purchase price accounting valuation step-up, to gross profit, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, has been provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release. Adjusted gross margin, excluding purchase price accounting valuation step-up, is calculated as revenue less cost of sales adjusted to add back amortization of inventory step-up, divided by revenue. A reconciliation of Adjusted gross margin, excluding purchase price accounting valuation step-up, to gross margin, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, has been provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release. Free cash flow is comprised of two GAAP measures which are net cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities less investments in capital and intangible assets, net. A reconciliation of net cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities to free cash flow, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, has been provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release. Adjusted free cash flow is comprised of two GAAP measures which are net cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities less investments in capital and intangible assets, net, and the exclusion of growth CAPEX from investments in capital and intangible assets, net, which excludes the amount of capital expenditures that are considered to be associated with growth of future operations rather than to maintain the existing operations of the Company, and excludes our integration costs related to HEXO and the Craft Acquisition and the cash income taxes related to Aphria Diamond to align with management’s prescribed guidance. A reconciliation of net cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities to adjusted free cash flow, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, has been provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release. Constant currency presentations of revenue are used to normalize the effects of foreign currency. To present this information for historical periods, current period net sales for entities reporting in currencies other than the U.S. Dollar are translated into U.S. Dollars at the average monthly exchange rates in effect during the corresponding period of the prior fiscal year rather than at the actual average monthly exchange rate in effect during the current period of the current fiscal year. As a result, the foreign currency impact is equal to the current year results in local currencies multiplied by the change in average foreign currency exchange rate between the current fiscal period and the corresponding period of the prior fiscal year. A reconciliation of prior year revenue to constant currency revenue the most directly comparable GAAP measure, has been provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release. Cash and marketable securities are comprised of two GAAP measures, cash and cash equivalents added to marketable securities. The Company’s management believes that this presentation provides useful information to management, analysts and investors regarding certain additional financial and business trends relating to its short-term liquidity position by combing these two GAAP metrics.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

  November 30,   May 31,  
(in thousands of US dollars) 2023   2023  
Assets            
Current assets            
Cash and cash equivalents $ 143,373   $ 206,632  
Restricted cash   1,576     -  
Marketable securities   116,418     241,897  
Accounts receivable, net   90,596     86,227  
Inventory   252,702     200,551  
Prepaids and other current assets   36,626     37,722  
Assets held for sale   736     -  
Total current assets   642,027     773,029  
Capital assets   615,087     429,667  
Operating lease, right-of-use assets   13,551     5,941  
Intangible assets   953,419     973,785  
Goodwill   2,009,714     2,008,843  
Interest in equity investees   4,638     4,576  
Long-term investments   8,034     7,795  
Convertible notes receivable   74,681     103,401  
Other assets   9,406     222  
Total assets $ 4,330,557   $ 4,307,259  
Liabilities            
Current liabilities            
Bank indebtedness $ 20,181   $ 23,381  
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   216,898     190,682  
Contingent consideration   7,704     16,218  
Warrant liability   3,768     1,817  
Current portion of lease liabilities   5,043     2,423  
Current portion of long-term debt   12,993     24,080  
Current portion of convertible debentures payable   128,399     174,378  
Total current liabilities   394,986     432,979  
Long - term liabilities            
Contingent consideration   13,000     10,889  
Lease liabilities   69,974     7,936  
Long-term debt   169,099     136,889  
Convertible debentures payable   123,691     221,044  
Deferred tax liabilities   166,454     167,364  
Other liabilities   -     215  
Total liabilities   937,204     977,316  
Commitments and contingencies (refer to Note 19)            
Stockholders' equity            
Common stock ($0.0001 par value; 1,198,000,000 common shares authorized; 732,907,552 and 656,655,455 common shares issued and outstanding, respectively)   73     66  
Preferred shares ($0.0001 par value; 10,000,000 preferred shares authorized; nil and nil preferred shares issued and outstanding, respectively)   -     -  
Additional paid-in capital   5,942,671     5,777,743  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (38,367 )   (46,610 )
Accumulated Deficit   (2,536,040 )   (2,415,507 )
Total Tilray Brands, Inc. stockholders' equity   3,368,337     3,315,692  
Non-controlling interests   25,016     14,251  
Total stockholders' equity   3,393,353     3,329,943  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,330,557   $ 4,307,259  
 

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Net Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

  For the three months          For the six months        
  ended November 30,     Change     % Change     ended November 30,     Change     % Change  
(in thousands of U.S.
dollars, except for per
share data)		 2023     2022     2023 vs. 2022     2023     2022     2023 vs. 2022  
Net revenue $ 193,771     $ 144,136     $ 49,635       34 %   $ 370,720     $ 297,347     $ 73,373       25 %
Cost of goods sold   146,362       101,254       45,108       45 %     279,115       205,851       73,264       36 %
Gross profit   47,409       42,882       4,527       11 %     91,605       91,496       109       0 %
Operating expenses:                                                              
General and
administrative		   43,313       37,878       5,435       14 %     83,829       78,386       5,443       7 %
Selling   7,583       9,669       (2,086)       (22) %     14,442       19,340       (4,898)       (25) %
Amortization   21,917       23,995       (2,078)       (9) %     44,142       48,354       (4,212)       (9) %
Marketing and
promotion		   9,208       8,535       673       8 %     17,743       15,783       1,960       12 %
Research and
development		   56       165       (109)       (66) %     135       331       (196)       (59) %
Change in fair value of
contingent
consideration		   300             300       0 %     (10,807)       211       (11,018)       (5,222) %
Litigation costs, net of
recoveries		   3,042       2,815       227       8 %     5,076       3,260       1,816       56 %
Restructuring costs   2,655       8,064       (5,409)       (67) %     3,570       8,064       (4,494)       (56) %
Transaction (income) costs   1,094       3,552       (2,458)       (69) %     9,596       (9,264)       18,860       (204) %
Total operating expenses   89,168       94,673       (5,505)       (6) %     167,726       164,465       3,261       2 %
Operating loss   (41,759)       (51,791)       10,032       (19) %     (76,121)       (72,969)       (3,152)       4 %
Interest expense, net   (8,625)       (3,107)       (5,518)       178 %     (18,460)       (7,520)       (10,940)       145 %
Non-operating income
(expense), net		   821       (18,450)       19,271       (104) %     (3,581)       (51,442)       47,861       (93) %
Loss before income taxes   (49,563)       (73,348)       23,785       (32) %     (98,162)       (131,931)       33,769       (26) %
Income tax (recovery)
expense		   (3,380)       (11,713)       8,333       (71) %     3,884       (4,502)       8,386       (186) %
Net loss $ (46,183)     $ (61,635)     $ 15,452       (25) %     (102,046)       (127,429)       25,383       (20) %
Net loss per share - basic and diluted   (0.07)       (0.11)       0.04       (41) %     (0.17)       (0.24)       0.07       (30) %
 

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

  For the six months                  
  ended November 30,     Change       % Change  
(in thousands of US dollars) 2023
 		  2022     2023 vs. 2022  
Cash used in operating activities:                              
Net loss $ (102,046)     $ (127,429)     $ 25,383       (20) %
Adjustments for:                              
Deferred income tax recovery   (4,042)       (12,941)       8,899       (69) %
Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss   (5,604)       2,261       (7,865)       (348) %
Amortization   62,341       67,387       (5,046)       (7) %
(Gain) loss on sale of capital assets   (20)       13       (33)       (254) %
Other non-cash items   (2,623)       10,372       (12,995)       (125) %
Stock-based compensation   16,458       20,136       (3,678)       (18) %
(Gain) loss on long-term investments & equity investments   (412)       1,918       (2,330)       (121) %
Loss on derivative instruments   7,992       18,997       (11,005)       (58) %
Change in fair value of contingent consideration   (10,807)       211       (11,018)       (5,222) %
Change in non-cash working capital:                              
Accounts receivable   4,524       6,690       (2,166)       (32) %
Prepaids and other current assets   3,764       (7,780)       11,544       (148) %
Inventory   8,669       5,046       3,623       72 %
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   (24,445)       (1,941)       (22,504)       1,159 %
Net cash used in operating activities   (46,251)       (17,060)       (29,191)       171 %
Cash provided by (used in) investing activities:                              
Investment in capital and intangible assets, net   (10,011)       (7,537)       (2,474)       33 %
Proceeds from disposal of capital and intangible assets   365       2,160       (1,795)       (83) %
Disposal (purchase) of marketable securities, net   125,479       (243,186)       368,665       (152) %
Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired   (60,626)       (24,372)       (36,254)       149 %
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities   55,207       (272,935)       328,142       (120) %
Cash provided by (used in) financing activities:                              
Share capital issued, net of cash issuance costs         129,593       (129,593)       (100) %
Shares effectively repurchased for employee withholding tax         (1,189)       1,189       (100) %
Proceeds from long-term debt   32,621       1,288       31,333       2,433 %
Repayment of long-term debt   (14,901)       (10,420)       (4,481)       43 %
Proceeds from convertible debt   21,553             21,553       0 %
Repayment of convertible debt   (107,330)       (48,975)       (58,355)       119 %
Repayment of lease liabilities   (91)       (1,114)       1,023       (92) %
Net decrease in bank indebtedness   (3,200)       (2,819)       (381)       14 %
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities   (71,348)       66,364       (137,712)       (208) %
Effect of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents   709       (2,060)       2,769       (134) %
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents   (61,683)       (225,691)       164,008       (73) %
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period   206,632       415,909       (209,277)       (50) %
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 144,949     $ 190,218     $ (45,269)       (24) %
 

Net Revenue by Operating Segment

  For the
three
months		             For the
three
months		             For the
six
months		             For the
six
months		          
(In thousands of U.S. dollars) November 30, 2023     % of Total Revenue     November 30, 2022     % of Total Revenue     November 30, 2023     % of Total Revenue     November 30, 2022     % of Total Revenue  
Cannabis business $ 67,114       34 %   $ 49,898       34 %   $ 137,447       37 %   $ 108,468       36 %
Distribution business   67,223       35 %     60,188       42 %     136,380       37 %     120,773       41 %
Beverage alcohol business   46,505       24 %     21,395       15 %     70,667       19 %     42,049       14 %
Wellness business   12,929       7 %     12,655       9 %     26,226       7 %     26,057       9 %
Total net revenue $ 193,771       100 %   $ 144,136       100 %   $ 370,720       100 %   $ 297,347       100 %
 

Net Revenue by Operating Segment in Constant Currency

  For the
three months		             For the
three months		             For the
six
months		             For the
six months		          
  November 30, 2023             November 30, 2022             November 30, 2023             November 30, 2022          
(In thousands of U.S. dollars) as reported in constant currency     % of Total Revenue     as reported in constant currency     % of Total Revenue     as reported in constant currency     % of Total Revenue     as reported in constant currency     % of Total Revenue  
Cannabis business $ 67,361       35 %   $ 49,898       34 %   $ 138,750       38 %   $ 108,468       36 %
Distribution business   64,502       34 %     60,188       42 %     131,454       36 %     120,773       41 %
Beverage alcohol business   46,505
       24 %     21,395       15 %     70,667       19 %     42,049       14 %
Wellness business   13,004       7 %     12,655       9 %     26,463       7 %     26,057       9 %
Total net revenue $ 191,372       100 %   $ 144,136       100 %   $ 367,334       100 %   $ 297,347       100 %
 

Net Cannabis Revenue by Market Channel

  For the
three months		             For the
three months		             For the
six
months		             For the
six
months		          
(In thousands of U.S. dollars) November 30, 2023     % of Total Revenue     November 30, 2022     % of Total Revenue     November 30, 2023     % of Total Revenue     November 30, 2022     % of Total Revenue  
Revenue from Canadian medical cannabis $ 6,288       9 %   $ 6,365       13 %   $ 12,430       9 %   $ 12,885       12 %
Revenue from Canadian adult-use cannabis   72,048       107 %     52,390       106 %     143,243       104 %     110,745       101 %
Revenue from wholesale cannabis   4,289       7 %     236       0 %     9,584       7 %     628       1 %
Revenue from international cannabis   11,931       18 %     7,705       15 %     26,183       19 %     18,127       17 %
Less excise taxes   (27,442)       (41) %     (16,798)       (34) %     (53,993)       (39) %     (33,917)       (31) %
Total $ 67,114       100 %   $ 49,898       100 %   $ 137,447       100 %   $ 108,468       100 %
 

Net Cannabis Revenue by Market Channel in Constant Currency

  For the
three months		             For the
three months		             For the
six
months		             For the
six
months		          
  November 30, 2023             November 30, 2022             November 30, 2023             November 30, 2022          
(In thousands of U.S. dollars) as reported in constant currency     % of Total Revenue     as reported in constant currency     % of Total Revenue     as reported in constant currency     % of Total Revenue     as reported in constant currency     % of Total Revenue  
Revenue from Canadian medical cannabis $ 6,377       9 %   $ 6,365       13 %   $ 12,687       9 %   $ 12,885       12 %
Revenue from Canadian adult-use cannabis   73,021       108 %     52,390       106 %     146,132       106 %     110,745       101 %
Revenue from wholesale cannabis   4,338       7 %     236       0 %     9,796       7 %     628       1 %
Revenue from international cannabis   11,442       17 %     7,705       15 %     25,219       18 %     18,127       17 %
Less excise taxes   (27,817)       (41) %     (16,798)       (34) %     (55,084)       (40) %     (33,917)       (31) %
Total $ 67,361       100 %   $ 49,898       100 %   $ 138,750       100 %   $ 108,468       100 %
 

Other Financial Information: Key Operating Metrics

  For the three months     For the six months  
  ended November 30,     ended November 30,  
(in thousands of U.S. dollars) 2023     2022     2023     2022  
Net cannabis revenue $ 67,114     $ 49,898     $ 137,447     $ 108,468  
Distribution revenue   67,223       60,188       136,380       120,773  
Net beverage alcohol revenue   46,505       21,395       70,667       42,049  
Wellness revenue   12,929       12,655       26,226       26,057  
Cannabis costs   46,472       28,577       96,989       57,438  
Beverage alcohol costs   30,513       11,420       41,779       22,269  
Distribution costs   60,147       52,495       121,615       107,479  
Wellness costs   9,230       8,762       18,732       18,665  
Adjusted gross profit (excluding PPA step-up) (1)   52,110       43,989       101,412       93,710  
Cannabis adjusted gross margin (excluding PPA step-up) (1)   35 %     43 %     35 %     47 %
Beverage alcohol adjusted gross margin (excluding PPA step-up) (1)   38 %     52 %     44 %     52 %
Distribution gross margin   11 %     13 %     11 %     11 %
Wellness gross margin   29 %     31 %     29 %     28 %
Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 10,086     $ 11,008     $ 20,820     $ 23,839  
Cash and marketable securities (1) as at the period ended:   259,791       433,504       259,791       433,504  
Working capital as at the period ended: $ 247,041     $ 388,200     $ 247,041     $ 388,200  
 

Other Financial Information: Gross Margin and Adjusted Gross Margin

  For the three months ended November 30, 2023  
(In thousands of U.S. dollars) Cannabis     Beverage     Distribution     Wellness     Total  
Net revenue $ 67,114     $ 46,505     $ 67,223     $ 12,929     $ 193,771  
Cost of goods sold   46,472       30,513       60,147       9,230       146,362  
Gross profit   20,642       15,992       7,076       3,699       47,409  
Gross margin   31 %     34 %     11 %     29 %     24 %
Adjustments:                                      
Purchase price accounting step-up   2,938       1,763                   4,701  
Adjusted gross profit   23,580       17,755       7,076       3,699       52,110  
Adjusted gross margin   35 %     38 %     11 %     29 %     27 %
 


  For the three months ended November 30, 2022  
(In thousands of U.S. dollars) Cannabis     Beverage     Distribution     Wellness     Total  
Net revenue $ 49,898     $ 21,395     $ 60,188     $ 12,655     $ 144,136  
Cost of goods sold   28,577       11,420       52,495       8,762       101,254  
Gross profit   21,321       9,975       7,693       3,893       42,882  
Gross margin   43 %     47 %     13 %     31 %     30 %
Adjustments:                                      
Purchase price accounting step-up         1,107                   1,107  
Adjusted gross profit   21,321       11,082       7,693       3,893       43,989  
Adjusted gross margin   43 %     52 %     13 %     31 %     31 %
 


  For the six months ended November 30, 2023  
(In thousands of U.S. dollars) Cannabis     Beverage     Distribution     Wellness     Total  
Net revenue $ 137,447     $ 70,667     $ 136,380     $ 26,226     $ 370,720  
Cost of goods sold   96,989       41,779       121,615       18,732       279,115  
Gross profit   40,458       28,888       14,765       7,494       91,605  
Gross margin   29 %     41 %     11 %     29 %     25 %
Adjustments:                                      
Purchase price accounting step-up   7,454       2,353                   9,807  
Adjusted gross profit   47,912       31,241       14,765       7,494       101,412  
Adjusted gross margin   35 %     44 %     11 %     29 %     27 %
 


  For the six months ended November 30, 2022  
(In thousands of U.S. dollars) Cannabis     Beverage     Distribution     Wellness     Total  
Net revenue $ 108,468     $ 42,049     $ 120,773     $ 26,057     $ 297,347  
Cost of goods sold   57,438       22,269       107,479       18,665       205,851  
Gross profit   51,030       19,780       13,294       7,392       91,496  
Gross margin   47 %     47 %     11 %     28 %     31 %
Adjustments:                                      
Purchase price accounting step-up         2,214                   2,214  
Adjusted gross profit   51,030       21,994       13,294       7,392       93,710  
Adjusted gross margin   47 %     52 %     11 %     28 %     32 %
 

Other Financial Information: Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes and Amortization

  For the three months                     For the six months                  
  ended November 30,     Change     % Change     ended November 30,     Change     % Change  
(In thousands of U.S. dollars) 2023     2022     2023 vs. 2022     2023     2022     2023 vs. 2022  
Net loss $ (46,183)     $ (61,635)     $ 15,452       (25) %   $ (102,046)     $ (127,429)     $ 25,383       (20) %
Income tax expense   (3,380)       (11,713)       8,333       (71) %     3,884       (4,502)       8,386       (186) %
Interest expense, net   8,625       3,107       5,518       178 %     18,460       7,520       10,940       145 %
Non-operating income (expense), net   (821)       18,450       (19,271)       (104) %     3,581       51,442       (47,861)       (93) %
Amortization   31,552       33,318       (1,766)       (5) %     62,341       67,387       (5,046)       (7) %
Stock-based compensation   8,201       10,943       (2,742)       (25) %     16,458       20,136       (3,678)       (18) %
Change in fair value of contingent consideration   300             300       0 %     (10,807)       211       (11,018)       (5,222) %
Purchase price accounting step-up   4,701       1,107       3,594       325 %     9,807       2,214       7,593       343 %
Facility start-up and closure costs   300       3,000       (2,700)       (90) %     900       4,800       (3,900)       (81) %
Litigation costs, net of recoveries   3,042       2,815       227       8 %     5,076       3,260       1,816       56 %
Restructuring costs   2,655       8,064       (5,409)       (67) %     3,570       8,064       (4,494)       (56) %
Transaction (income) costs   1,094       3,552       (2,458)       (69) %     9,596       (9,264)       18,860       (204) %
Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,086     $ 11,008     $ (922)       (8) %   $ 20,820     $ 23,839     $ (3,019)       (13) %
 

Other Financial Information: Adjusted net income (loss) per share 

  For the three months                     For the six months                  
  ended November 30,     Change     % Change     ended November 30,     Change     % Change  
  2023     2022     Change     2023     2022     Change  
Net loss attributable to stockholders of Tilray Brands, Inc. $ (49,008)     $ (69,463)     $ 20,455       (29) %   $ (120,533)     $ (142,945)     $ 22,412     $ (0)  
Non-operating income (expense), net   (821)       18,450       (19,271)       (104) %     3,581       51,442       (47,861)       (93) %
Amortization   31,552       33,318       (1,766)       (5) %     62,341       67,387       (5,046)       (7) %
Stock-based compensation   8,201       10,943       (2,742)       (25) %     16,458       20,136       (3,678)       (18) %
Change in fair value of contingent consideration   300             300       0 %     (10,807)       211       (11,018)       (5,222) %
Facility start-up and closure costs   300       3,000       (2,700)       (90) %     900       4,800       (3,900)       (81) %
Litigation costs, net of recoveries   3,042       2,815       227       8) %     5,076       3,260       1,816       56 %
Restructuring costs   2,655       8,064       (5,409)       (67) %     3,570       8,064       (4,494)       (56) %
Transaction (income) costs   1,094       3,552       (2,458)       (69) %     9,596       (9,264)       18,860       (204) %
Adjusted net income (loss) $ (2,685)     $ 10,679     $ (13,364)       (125) %   $ (29,818)     $ 3,091     $ (32,909)       (1,065) %
Adjusted net income (loss) per share - basic and diluted $ (0.00)     $ 0.02     $ (0.02)       (121) %   $ (0.04)     $ 0.01     $ (0.05)       (899) %
 

Other Financial Information: Free Cash Flow

  For the three months                     For the six months                  
  ended November 30,     Change     % Change     ended November 30,     Change     % Change  
(In thousands of U.S. dollars) 2023     2022     2023 vs. 2022     2023     2022     2023 vs. 2022  
Net cash used in operating activities $ (30,409)     $ 29,209     $ (59,618)       (204) %   $ (46,251)     $ (17,060)     $ (29,191)       171 %
Less: investments in capital and intangible assets, net   (5,836)       (3,840)       (1,996)       52 %     (9,646)       (5,377)       (4,269)       79 %
Free cash flow $ (36,245)     $ 25,369     $ (61,614)       (243) %   $ (55,897)     $ (22,437)     $ (33,460)       149 %
Add: growth CAPEX   3,158             3,158       0 %     4,845             4,845
     NM  
Add: cash income taxes related to Aphria Diamond   8,502       3,893       4,609       118 %     14,216       9,380       4,836
       52 %
Add: integration costs related to HEXO   6,230             6,230       0 %     12,145             12,145
     NM  
Adjusted free cash flow $ (18,355)     $ 29,262     $ (47,617)       (163) %   $ (24,691)     $ (13,057)     $ (11,634)        (89 )%
 

 

1 Expected rankings based on Brewers Association 2022 Annual Report and expected sales volume.


Primary Logo

You just read:

Tilray Brands Delivers Record Q2 Fiscal 2024 Net Revenue

