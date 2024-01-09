H&R Block’s Latest Brand Campaign Encourages Hardworking Americans to Switch to the Winning Team by Showing Why ‘It’s Better With Block’ 

The integrated campaign spotlights flexible filing options, transparent and competitive pricing, accuracy and max refund guarantees and the unrivaled expertise of its 60,000 tax pros

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With nearly 70 years of experience and more than 935 million returns filed worldwide, H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) has a long history of helping clients achieve the best possible outcomes at tax time. Today the company unveiled its latest integrated brand campaign, It’s Better With Block, to showcase the many reasons to file with H&R Block and join the 5 million tax filers who switched last year.



From easy-to-use DIY software featuring AI Tax Assist with access to tax professionals included at no additional charge to full-service tax filing assistance at an H&R Block office located in every state and within five miles of the majority of the U.S. population, H&R Block can support clients wherever they are and however they prefer to file.

At the heart of the campaign, It’s Better With Block shows that taxes don’t always have to be taxing. No matter the circumstance or how complicated the situation, clients can rely on the experience of H&R Block’s more than 60,000 tax professionals who are backed by its world-class The Tax Institute to ensure 100% accuracy and get their maximum refund, guaranteed.1

“H&R Block helped 20+ million clients file their taxes last year with half of them in-person at one of our 10,000 offices. This provides us with a deep understanding of Americans’ unique tax situations and uniquely qualifies us to meet the needs of every client,” said Jill Cress, Chief Marketing and Experience Officer at H&R Block. “This campaign is perfectly suited to reflect how we have evolved our company to enable individuals to file how they want to file, with affordable and transparent pricing, and unmatched care and value.”

Created and produced by Ogilvy New York, It’s Better with Block officially launched in the U.S. on Dec. 30, 2023, with a TV spot featuring Max, H&R Block’s mascot and champion of H&R Block clients. As the first TaxCot, Max celebrates those who make a switch to the winning team in taxes and showcases the many reasons why filing taxes is better with Block.

“Tax season represents a big, personal moment each year – encapsulating a year’s worth of hard work and financial decision-making – and yet we never see it acknowledged that way in culture. Until now,” said Liz Taylor, Global Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy. “It’s Better With Block shows how H&R Block champions its client's individual journeys and delivers a better tax experience and outcome through convenient, transparent, personalized services.”

Why “It’s Better With Block”

Flexible Filing Options – File yourself online any time and on any device with expert help if you need it, or file with a tax pro virtually via chat, phone or video or in-person.

– File yourself online any time and on any device with expert help if you need it, or file with a tax pro virtually via chat, phone or video or in-person. Upfront Transparent Pricing – Know before you start filing exactly what you will pay. No need to waste time preparing your return to find out the price. 1

– Know before you start filing exactly what you will pay. No need to waste time preparing your return to find out the price. No Upgrade Required – H&R Block AI Tax Assist and Live Tax Pro support are included at no extra charge when you file yourself with H&R Block Deluxe, Premium or Self-Employed Online Editions. AI Tax Assist provides online DIY tax filers instant, unlimited help with no extra fees or upgrade required for live tax pro assistance. The new capability combines nearly seven decades of trusted tax expertise with the latest advancements in artificial intelligence technology to streamline and simplify the tax preparation process.

– H&R Block AI Tax Assist and Live Tax Pro support are included at no extra charge when you file yourself with H&R Block Deluxe, Premium or Self-Employed Online Editions. AI Tax Assist provides online DIY tax filers instant, unlimited help with no extra fees or upgrade required for live tax pro assistance. The new capability combines nearly seven decades of trusted tax expertise with the latest advancements in artificial intelligence technology to streamline and simplify the tax preparation process. Our Guarantees – We are committed to making tax prep less taxing, so we have a plethora of guarantees, including a Maximum Refund Guarantee, a 100% Accuracy Guarantee, a No Surprises Guarantee, an Audit Support Guarantee and a Satisfaction Guarantee.1

H&R Block also offers a suite of services beyond tax preparation to meet the ever-changing needs of clients, including:

Block Advisors provides expertise and care at an affordable price for freelancers, contractors and small business owners who need help with taxes, bookkeeping, payroll and business formation.

provides expertise and care at an affordable price for freelancers, contractors and small business owners who need help with taxes, bookkeeping, payroll and business formation. H&R Block Financial Services Refund Advance Loan 2 – clients could get up to $3,500 the day they file at 0% interest with no loan fees and no impact on credit scores. Spruce 3 – the mobile banking platform built by H&R Block that includes a robust lineup of tools to empower individuals to take control of their finances, including that clients who deposit their federal tax refund to Spruce can get it up to six days early. 4 Emerald Card ® 3 – a ready-to-use prepaid debit card that clients can walk out of an office with a card in hand.





1 See hrblock.com/guarantees for complete details.

2 This is an optional tax refund-related loan from Pathward®, N.A.; it is not your tax refund. Loans are offered in amounts of $250, $500, $750, $1,250 or $3,500. Approval and loan amount based on expected refund amount, eligibility criteria, and underwriting. If approved, funds will be disbursed as directed to a prepaid card or checking account at Pathward. The loan amount will be deducted from your tax refund, reducing the refund amount paid directly to you. Tax returns may be e-filed without applying for this loan. Fees for other optional products or product features may apply. Limited time offer at participating locations. HRB Maine License No. FRA2. OBTP#13696-BR.

3 Bank products by Pathward, Member FDIC.

4 Does not change IRS refund processing speed. Claim is based on making federal refunds available when payment instruction is received, which may be earlier than scheduled payment date. Depends on timing of the IRS's payment file. Available only for federal refunds. May be changed or discontinued at any time.

