Mattermost and goTenna Win Landmark Air Force SBIR Phase II Award to Operationalize Cutting-Edge Tactical ChatOps Function

Palo Alto, Calif.,, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mattermost , Inc., the leading secure collaboration platform for technical teams, announced today that it has been awarded an Air Force SBIR Phase II contract in partnership with goTenna , the world’s leading mobile mesh networking platform. This award enables Mattermost Government Solutions and goTenna to work closely with the Air Force Research Laboratory’s (AFRL) Information Directorate (RI) and the Tactical Assault Kit (TAK) Product Center (TPC) to improve distributed collaboration and enhance warfighter efficiency, safety and accuracy.

The Mattermost secure collaboration platform enables federal civilian agencies and organizations across the Department of Defense to exchange mission-critical information through its highly customizable environment. Mattermost’s open source nature supports public cloud, private cloud, on-prem and “data-center-in-a-box” deployments while offering full data control and custody to maintain the required level of communications security (COMSEC).

The primary objectives for this SBIR Phase II award require Mattermost developers to create a Mattermost plugin that functions across TAK servers and Mattermost channels with an integration for ATAK operating systems to allow near-real-time tactical-enterprise collaboration. Working closely with goTenna, Mattermost will also create transmission layer integrations for data passage within TAK, delivering a proof-of-concept leveraging goTenna’s mesh radios in low-bandwidth environments. Successful adoption of the Mattermost plugin for TAK will empower thousands of airmen and TAK users across sectors to coordinate mission-critical information effectively and securely.

“This collaboration is yet another example of how goTenna’s mesh radio capabilities can serve as a unique transport layer for information platforms such as Mattermost to enable reliable and robust communications for operators and decision-makers,” said goTenna CEO Ari Schuler. “Through this AFRL-funded effort, we will be able to further expand TAK capabilities and advance tactical and operational level communication capabilities for the US Air Force and partner forces to promote safer, more productive operations in joint and international environments.”

“Mattermost is proud to partner with goTenna to enable mission-critical collaboration through the AFRL’s TAK platform,” said Corey Hulen, co-founder and CTO of Mattermost. “Our operators are long overdue for an upgrade to their tactical ChatOps functions and we’re proud to have the opportunity to develop these streamlined capabilities to support secure collaboration for the 350,000 TAK users across civilians, the DoD and partners.

This marks Mattermost’s second SBIR Phase II award. In May 2022, the company was awarded a SBIR Phase II to expedite the U.S. Air Force adoption and implementation of its secure collaboration platform.

About Mattermost:

Mattermost provides secure, workflow-centric collaboration for technical and operational teams that need to meet nation-state-level security and trust requirements. We serve technology, public sector, national defense and financial services industries with customers ranging from tech giants to the world’s largest banks, to the U.S. Department of Defense and governmental agencies around the world.

Our self-hosted and cloud offerings provide integrated team messaging, audio and screen share, workflow automation and project management on an open source platform vetted and deployed by the world’s most secure and mission critical organizations. We co-build the future of collaboration with over 4,000 open source project contributors who’ve provided over 30,000 code improvements towards our shared product vision, which is translated into 20 languages.

About goTenna:

goTenna is advancing universal access to connectivity by building the world's most intelligent and scalable mobile mesh networks. goTenna is the world's leading mobile mesh networking company, providing off-grid connectivity solutions for smartphones and other devices, as well as augmenting traditional communications networks. This technology enables mobile, long-range connectivity without cell, wifi, or satellite connectivity. goTenna's drive to create resilient connectivity began during Hurricane Sandy in 2012 when approximately a third of cell towers and power stations in affected areas failed. goTenna’s products are currently used by over 300 law enforcement, military, and public safety agencies worldwide. Based in Brooklyn, goTenna is backed by investors including Founders Fund, Union Square Ventures, Comcast Ventures, Collaborative Fund, and Bloomberg Beta.

