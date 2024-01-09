Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,379 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,445 in the last 365 days.

Notice of Release of Barrick’s Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

TORONTO, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) will release its Q4 2023 results on Wednesday, February 14, 2024. President and CEO Mark Bristow will host a live presentation of the results that day at 11:00 EST, with an interactive webinar linked to a conference call. Participants will be able to ask questions.

The company will release its preliminary production, sales and cost information for Q4 2023 on January 16, 2024.

  • Release of Q4 preliminary production, sales and cost information
    January 16, 7:00 EST / 12:00 UTC

Q4 Results Announcement

  • Q4 Results release
    February 14, 6:00 EST / 11:00 UTC
  • Q4 Results live presentation and webinar
    February 14, 11:00 EST / 16:00 UTC
    Go to the webinar
  • Conference call linked to webinar
    February 14, 11:00 EST / 16:00 UTC
    US/Canada (toll-free), 1 800 319 4610
    UK (toll-free), 0808 101 2791
    International (toll), +1 416 915 3239

The webinar will remain on the website for later viewing and the conference call will be available for replay by telephone at 1 855 669 9658 (US and Canada toll-free) and +1 604 674 8052 (international toll), access code 0603.

The Q4 2023 presentation materials will be available on Barrick’s website at www.barrick.com.

Enquiries:
Claudia Pitre
Investor Relations
+1 416 271 8546
Email: investor@barrick.com

Kathy du Plessis
Investor and Media Relations        
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: barrick@dpapr.com

Website: www.barrick.com

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Notice of Release of Barrick’s Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Mining Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more