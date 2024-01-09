HR Technology Conference & Exposition® Virtual Returns Next Month with Big Insights from Industry Voices

Complimentary Online Event to Feature Daily Keynotes Focused on Helping Organizations Use HR and Work Technologies Effectively

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The popular Human Resource Executive® HR Technology Conference & Exposition® Virtual is set to return Tuesday, February 27 – Thursday, February 29, 2024, with a slate of keynote speakers examining industry trends and best practices to educate HR leaders on the latest technologies available to navigate their top challenges this year and beyond.



On day one of the complimentary online event, Michael Kannisto, Scenario Director of MindemicLab, will kick off the event with “HR Tech Success Starts With Asking the Right Questions.” Leveraging insights from world-class companies, Kannisto will explore the fundamentals of vendor selection, including which functions to include and which questions to ask. Attendees will learn to use strategic decision-making to make good selection and purchasing choices and drive better HR outcomes. That afternoon, Dr. Amy Dufrane, CEO of HRCI, will deliver “The Interplay of People and Technology,” looking at what HR professionals need to do to support organizational objectives while collaborating with other business functions. Accounting for unpredictable times and market fluctuations, as well as the rapid advancements of automation, AI and other technologies, Dr. Dufrane will consider how HR can think and work as change agents and develop new models and services able to withstand whatever comes next.

On the morning of day two, Dani Johnson, co-founder and Principal Analyst at RedThread Research, will tackle “Learning & Development’s Next Chapter: Skills as the North Star.” Delving into the connection between skills and learning, Johnson will explain why the L&D function is so critical, how HR technology can support a skills-first workforce model and what organizations can do to retain talent through reskilling and upskilling. In the day two afternoon keynote, Pete Tiliakos, Principal Analyst and Managing Partner at 3Sixty Insights, will present “Don’t Forget the Fundamentals: Emerging Trends in Core HR and Payroll.” Taking the stance that HR leaders should not lose sight of the foundational side of the function, despite the talent crunch and continued evolution of generative AI, Tiliakos will discuss the future of HR and payroll and what this means in terms of the value, impact and synergies of operational and strategic HR alignment.

Opening the final day of HR Tech Virtual, Kali Hayes, Vice President, Talent Acquisition, Associate Experience and HR Technology at Humana, will look at why “A Solid Culture Starts with ‘Healthy Teammates.’” Drawing on her work at Humana, Hayes will share her proven strategies for designing, implementing and executing world-class technologies that help keep employees at the heart of an organization while delivering a best-in-class experience. To close the event, Brian Sommer, author, consultant and analyst at TechVentive, will highlight “HR & ESG – A Combination You Must Embrace.” Diving deep into the sustainability and ESG impact on HR, Sommer will make a case for why HR needs to become more involved in the social component, based on nearly two years spent researching the topic for his latest book, The Executive’s ESG Playbook.

Conference chair Jeanne Achille said, “Moving into 2024, we’re seeing an increasing focus on the role of the HR professional and the expanding value they deliver to their organizations, alongside the business outcomes that exciting new and evolving HR technologies offer. Our keynotes for HR Tech Virtual will help attendees balance the required creativity and empathy that only a human can bring to the workforce with the business outcomes and forward-looking possibilities presented by HR technology.”

In addition to these keynotes, HR Technology Conference & Exposition® Virtual will feature dozens of additional sessions, an interactive online HR technology expo; recertification credits from HRCI, HRIP and SHRM; AI-powered peer-to-peer matchmaking and networking opportunities; and on-demand access post-event. To secure a complimentary ticket, visit www.hrtechnologyconference.com/virtual.

About the HR Technology Conference & Exposition®

The Human Resource Executive® HR Technology Conference & Exposition® has helped tens of thousands of HR professionals make smarter and better-informed decisions regarding their organization’s HR technology investments with a world-class educational program. Founded in 1997, the conference’s annual fall event is the longest-running in-person event dedicated to the HR technology industry and features the world’s largest expo showcasing innovative HR technologies, exciting demonstrations and a startup competition. Expanding on the success of the in-person event and due to the constant growth of the industry, in 2020, the HR Technology Conference & Exposition® began hosting a virtual event to complement its internationally recognized on-site event and bring the community together more often. Visit www.hrtechnologyconference.com for more details.

