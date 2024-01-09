Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Vocabria, cabotegravir, Date of authorisation: 17/12/2020, Revision: 9, Status: Authorised

Vocabria is available as tablets to be taken by mouth and as a prolonged-release suspension for injection. ‘Prolonged release’ means that the active substance is released slowly over a few weeks after being injected. The injection is given into the hip or buttock muscle by a doctor or nurse.

Before starting treatment, the doctor ensures that the patient agrees to keep to the schedule of injections because this is important to keep the virus under control and there is a risk that levels of the virus could increase or the virus could become resistant to treatment if doses are missed.

Cabotegravir and rilpivirine tablets are taken daily by mouth for one month, after which Vocabria and rilpivirine injections are given monthly or every 2 months.

If treatment with Vocabria is stopped, another treatment to supress the virus must be started to minimise the risk that the virus could become resistant to treatment.

Vocabria can only be obtained with a prescription and should be prescribed by a doctor who has experience in the management of HIV infection.

For more information about using Vocabria, including the schedule for the injections, see the package leaflet or contact your doctor or pharmacist.