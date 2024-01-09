Medical Electronic Market to Cross USD 11.80 Billion by 2030 owing to Rising Chronic Diseases and Technology Advancement
Medical Electronic Market Size, Share And Segmentation, By Components, By End-User, By Application, By Medical Procedure, By Regions And Global Forecast 2030
The Global Medical Electronics Market size was valued at USD 7.13 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach at USD 11.80 billion in 2030, grow at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period of 2023-2030.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SNS Insider report indicates that the Medical Electronic Market, having reached a value of USD 7.13 billion in 2022, is projected to attain USD 11.80 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.
— SNS Insider
Medical electronics refer to the application of electronics and technology in the healthcare sector, aimed at improving the diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of various medical conditions. This interdisciplinary field encompasses a wide range of devices and equipment, including diagnostic imaging systems, patient monitoring devices, medical sensors, and therapeutic equipment. The integration of electronics into medical devices has led to significant advancements in healthcare, enabling more accurate diagnostics, efficient treatment options, and enhanced patient care.
𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐊𝐄𝐓 𝐃𝐘𝐍𝐀𝐌𝐈𝐂𝐒
𝐃𝐑𝐈𝐕𝐄𝐑𝐒:
-Chronic Diseases and the Ageing Population.
𝐎𝐏𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓𝐔𝐍𝐈𝐓𝐘:
-Growing Demand for Personalized Medicine
-Emerging Markets
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:
- Electronics Corporation
- Siemens AG
- Semiconductor Corporation
- GE Healthcare
- Freescale Semiconductor Inc.
- Texas Instruments Incorporated
- STMicroelectronics N.V.
- Philips Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.
- Tekscan Inc..
- NXP Semiconductors N.V. and others.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
The medical electronics market is poised for substantial growth, driven by several factors that collectively contribute to the industry's expansion. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, technological advancements, and a growing aging population are key drivers fostering innovation and adoption within the medical electronics sector. The surge in chronic health conditions necessitates advanced medical electronics for effective diagnosis, treatment, and long-term management. Continuous developments in electronics and healthcare technologies contribute to the creation of cutting-edge medical devices, enhancing overall patient care. The global demographic shift towards an aging population increases the demand for medical electronics to address age-related health concerns and improve quality of life.
𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐬:
𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭
- Sensor’s batteries display MPUs/MCUs
- Storage chips
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫
- Equipment for imaging and diagnosis
- Instruments for patient monitoring
- Importable medical equipment
- RGM and ventilators
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
- Diagnostic imaging
- Clinical diagnosis, therapeutic interventions, and patient flow measurement
- Cardiology others
𝐁𝐲 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐞
- Non-invasive
- minimally invasive
- invasive
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧/𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- The Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧
The persistent economic recession has cast a significant shadow over various industries, and the medical electronics market is no exception. While the overall impact may initially seem negative, there are nuanced effects that underscore both challenges and opportunities. The recession has compelled healthcare institutions to reevaluate their budgets, often resulting in delayed or reduced investment in medical electronics. This slowdown in purchasing power can stifle market growth. However, the need for advanced healthcare solutions, especially in times of crisis, has paradoxically driven innovation and adaptation in the medical electronics sector. As healthcare providers seek cost-effective yet efficient solutions, companies are compelled to streamline their offerings and invest in research and development to meet evolving demands. Additionally, governments recognizing the importance of resilient healthcare infrastructure have initiated stimulus packages, providing a lifeline for the market.
𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐔𝐤𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐖𝐚𝐫
The Russia-Ukraine war has sent shockwaves across global markets, and the medical electronics sector is not immune to its reverberations. Geopolitical uncertainties, disrupted supply chains, and fluctuating currencies pose immediate challenges for manufacturers in the medical electronics market. The war-induced economic instability may impede investment and lead to delays in product launches and infrastructure projects. On the positive side, the conflict has underscored the critical role of robust healthcare systems, potentially prompting increased investments in medical electronics to fortify healthcare infrastructure in affected regions. Furthermore, geopolitical tensions may drive international collaborations among medical electronics companies, fostering innovation and the exchange of expertise to address emerging challenges.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭
North America stands as a frontrunner in the medical electronics market, with the United States leading the charge in technological innovation. The region boasts a robust healthcare infrastructure and significant investments in research and development. Europe has embraced digital health solutions, leading to a surge in the adoption of medical electronics. Countries like Germany, the United Kingdom, and France are witnessing increased demand for remote patient monitoring systems, smart implants, and telehealth services. The Asia-Pacific region is emerging as a lucrative market for medical electronics, fueled by rapid economic development, a growing middle-class population, and increased healthcare spending. Countries such as China, India, and Japan are witnessing a surge in demand for medical devices and equipment.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲
- The diagnostic imaging segment emerges as a dominant force, steering the industry towards innovative and transformative advancements. As technology continues to evolve, diagnostic imaging plays a pivotal role in enhancing the accuracy and efficiency of medical diagnoses.
- Within the expansive landscape of medical electronics, the non-invasive segment emerges as a frontrunner, reshaping the way healthcare is delivered and experienced. Non-invasive technologies encompass a diverse array of innovations, from wearable devices to remote patient monitoring systems, offering patients and healthcare providers a wealth of valuable data without the need for invasive procedures.
𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
- Advanced Health Intelligence (AHI) has recently solidified a pivotal agreement by signing a binding term sheet with Electronic Medical Record (EMR) and Global Personal Health. This strategic collaboration is poised to usher in a new era of healthcare integration, leveraging cutting-edge technologies and data-driven insights.
- The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology's Research and Development (MeitY's R&D) Institute SAMEER has recently entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Siemens Healthineers. This collaborative initiative aims to bring forth low-cost Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) technology, addressing a crucial need for affordable diagnostic solutions.
