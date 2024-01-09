Diamond-like Carbon [DLC] Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 3.6 billion by 2031 | Analysis by Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Environmental regulations and rising research and development activities are expected to drive the diamond-like carbon market.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global diamond-like carbon industry size stood at US$ 2.0 billion in 2022. By 2031, the market is estimated to reach US$ 3.6 billion, expanding at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

The hardness of DLC coatings is comparable to that of natural diamonds. The high resistance to abrasion, wear, and friction makes them highly durable. DLC coatings benefit industries like aerospace, automotive, and tooling for harsh conditions.

DLC coatings for electronic components is becoming increasingly common as semiconductor manufacturing grows. DLC coatings enhance electronic component performance while protecting sensitive surfaces. DLC coatings, which can extend component life and reduce the need to replace components frequently, are becoming increasingly popular in industries seeking environmentally friendly solutions.

Request Sample PDF of the Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=33635

Key Findings of the Market Report

The mixed diamond-like carbon (DLC) segment is expected to drive demand for the diamond-like carbon market.

Drill bits and milling cutters will likely drive demand for diamond-like carbon (DLC).

Over the past decade, two-wheelers have gained significant traction across the globe

A strong growth rate is expected in North America and Europe's diamond-like carbon (DLC) industry.

In 2022, Asia Pacific held a significant share of the global market.

Global Diamond-like Carbon [DLC] Market: Key Players

A significant investment is being made in developing coatings and equipment produced with hard carbon by key players in the diamond-like carbon (DLC) market. Vendors are always looking for ways to improve material and design so they can broaden their product portfolio.

Oerlikon Management AG

Morgan Advanced Materials

IBC Coatings Technologies, Ltd.

Richter Precision Inc.

Acree Technologies Inc.

Norseld Pty Ltd.

Micromatter Technologies Inc.

Wallwork Heat Treatment Ltd.

Renishaw plc

Miba AGGlobal

Global Diamond-like Carbon [DLC] Market: Growth Drivers

A DLC coating reduces friction and provides high conductivity. In addition to providing corrosion resistance, DLC is chemically inert. The material is also used in the manufacture of electronic devices, as well as in chemical processing and medical device manufacturing. In addition to being biocompatible, DLC coatings can be used for medical implants and devices. In addition to being inert, the material has low friction properties, which makes it less likely to cause adverse reactions to the human body.

DLC variants with high thermal conductivity can benefit applications where heat dissipation is crucial. Thermal management of electronic components can be enhanced using DLC coatings, which have this property. In addition to being visible and infrared transparent, certain types of DLC can be used for optical purposes. Among these coatings are those used in telecommunications and imaging industries to protect windows, optical lenses, and sensors.

Regardless of the environment, DLC coatings are resilient, durable in extreme temperatures, under high pressure, and when exposed to abrasives. Compared to components with DLC coatings, DLC-coated components are more wear-resistant and durable, which reduces maintenance needs and downtime. Several industries choose DLC coatings to extend the lifetime of their equipment as a cost-effective solution to reduce operating costs.

Customization Request for the Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=33635

Global Diamond-like Carbon [DLC] Market: Regional Landscape

In Asia Pacific, diamond-like carbon is expected to drive market growth. China, South Korea, Japan, and India are among the countries in the Asia-Pacific region that have experienced significant industrial and manufacturing growth. China and India are booming markets for the automotive sector, so demand for DLC is expected to rise.

diamond-like carbon is expected to drive market growth. China, South Korea, Japan, and India are among the countries in the Asia-Pacific region that have experienced significant industrial and manufacturing growth. China and India are booming markets for the automotive sector, so demand for DLC is expected to rise. Asia-Pacific is the largest region for manufacturing electronics and semiconductors. DLC coatings are used in these industries largely for electronic component protection. The electronics industry demand for DLC is expected to increase as technology advances. As medical advancements and healthcare practices increase, DLC will increasingly be used in medical implants and devices. Growing healthcare industries in the Asia-Pacific region may contribute to DLC market expansion.

is the largest region for manufacturing electronics and semiconductors. DLC coatings are used in these industries largely for electronic component protection. The electronics industry demand for DLC is expected to increase as technology advances. As medical advancements and healthcare practices increase, DLC will increasingly be used in medical implants and devices. Growing healthcare industries in the Asia-Pacific region may contribute to DLC market expansion. DLC technology could be developed further through ongoing research and development activities in countries like Japan and South Korea engaged in materials science and surface engineering research. In turn, this can boost market growth. The industry may turn to DLC coatings to help reduce costs and extend component lifespans in an era of environmental regulations and sustainable solutions.

Global Diamond-like Carbon [DLC] Market: Segmentation

By Type

Pure DLC

Mixed DLC

By Application

Drill Bits & Milling Cutters

Saws & Blades

Dies & Molds

Inserts

Others

By End User

Automotive

Medical

Packaging

Electronics

Cosmetics

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Buy this Premium Research Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=33635<ype=S

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

Boron Carbide Market - The global market was valued at USD 270.7 Mn in 2021 and it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.9 % from 2022 to 2031 and reach USD 431.4 Mn by the end of 2031.

Smart Fabrics Market - The industry was valued at USD 3.3 Bn in 2021 and it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.6 % from 2022 to 2031 and reach USD 21.8 Bn by the end of 2031.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com