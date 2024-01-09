Spices and Seasonings Market Size To Reach US$ 41.2 Billion by 2032, CAGR of 4.5% | IMARC Group

Spices and Seasonings Market 2024

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Spices and Seasonings Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032” The global spices and seasonings market size reached US$ 27.3 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 41.2 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during 2024-2032. The increasing interest in international cuisines, culinary diversity, the rising consumer demand for natural and healthier flavor enhancers, and the inflating disposable incomes of individuals are some of the factors propelling the market.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Spices and Seasonings Industry:

• Rising Interest in Ethnic Cuisines:

The growing popularity of ethnic cuisines worldwide represents one of the key factors propelling the market growth. People are becoming more adventurous in their eating habits and seeking authentic flavors from different cultures, catalyzing the demand for a variety of spices. This is further supported by globalization and the ease of access to recipes and cooking techniques from around the world through digital media. Consumers are experimenting with exotic spices in their cooking, which is catalyzing the demand for both common and rare spices. This approach not only satisfies the desire for novelty but also introduces exotic spices to a wider audience.

• Innovations in Packaging and Storage Technology:

Rising advances in packaging and storage technology are bolstering the market growth. Proper packaging is crucial for maintaining the flavor, color, and aroma of spices and for prolonging shelf life. Innovations in this area, including vacuum packing and the use of inert gases, are improving the quality and longevity of spices. Furthermore, developments in transportation and storage, such as climate-controlled containers, are facilitating long-distance transport of spices without loss of quality. These technological improvements are helping to maintain the integrity of spices from the producer to the consumer, thus enhancing the overall appeal and reliability of spice products.

• Health and Wellness Trends:

Health-conscious consumers are recognizing the health benefits of natural spices and herbs. Spices, including turmeric, ginger, and cinnamon, are known for their anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and therapeutic properties. This awareness is driving consumers to incorporate more spices into their diets as a natural alternative to artificial flavors and additives. The growing body of scientific research supporting the health benefits of spices is further reinforcing this trend. Additionally, the rising popularity of herbal teas and natural supplements is driving the demand for spices as people seek natural ways to boost immunity and improve overall health.

Top Companies Operating in Global Spices And Seasonings Industry:

• Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

• ARIAKE JAPAN Co. Ltd.

• Associated British Foods plc

• Baria Pepper Co. Ltd.

• Döhler GmbH

• DS Group

• EVEREST Food Products Pvt. Ltd.

• The Kraft Heinz Company

• Kerry Group plc

• McCormick & Company

• Olam International

• Sensient Technologies Corporation

• SHS Group

• Spice Hunter (Sauer Brands Inc.)

• Unilever plc

• Worlée-Chemie GmbH

Spices and Seasonings Market Report Segmentation:

By Product:

• Salt and Salt Substitutes

• Herbs

o Thyme

o Basil

o Oregano

o Parsley

o Others

• Spices

o Pepper

o Cardamom

o Cinnamon

o Clove

o Nutmeg

o Others

Spices represent the largest segment due to the widespread use of spices as essential flavor enhancers in various cuisines worldwide.

By Application:

• Meat & Poultry Products

• Snacks & Convenience Food

• Soups, Sauces and Dressings

• Bakery & Confectionery

• Frozen Products

• Beverages

• Others

Meat and poultry products hold the biggest market share as spices and seasonings are commonly used to enhance the flavor of meat and poultry products.

Regional Insights:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific dominates the market on account of the rich culinary traditions and the incorporation of spices and seasonings in traditional cuisines.

Global Spices and Seasonings Market Trends:

The rising trend of using spices as natural preservatives in the food industry is gaining momentum. The growing consumer awareness about the adverse health effects of artificial preservatives is prompting food manufacturers to use natural alternatives like rosemary extract, clove, and cinnamon. These spices not only extend the shelf life of products by inhibiting bacterial growth but also add distinctive flavors. This dual functionality is particularly appealing in the organic and natural food sectors, where clean labeling and the use of natural ingredients are crucial. By embracing spices as preservatives, manufacturers can cater to health-conscious consumers while also enhancing the sensory profile of their products.

Other Key Points Covered in the Report:

• COVID-19 Impact

• Porters Five Forces Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Strategic Recommendations

