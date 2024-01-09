Content Marketing Market to Reach $2 Trillion by 2032 at 16.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rising adoption of digital platforms and the surge in online activities, particularly on social media, are anticipated to drive the growth of the global content marketing market during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region held the majority of the market share in 2022.

Wilmington, New Castle, Delaware, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research has recently published a report, titled, “ Content Marketing Market by Channel Type (Social Media, Blogs, Video Platforms, Others), by End Use (Brand Awareness, Lead Generation, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032”. According to the report, the global content marketing market generated $413.2 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $2 trillion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 16.9% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime Determinants of Growth

The increasing demand for diverse content formats, with the rising popularity of video platforms and short-form videos, is boosting the growth of the content marketing market. Additionally, the growing adoption of digital platforms and the surge in online activities, particularly on social media, are driving the market's robust growth. However, the challenge of crafting content that aligns with rapidly changing consumer preferences is anticipated to hamper market growth during the forecast period. On the other hand, the rising trend of partnerships and collaborations among major market players is expected to unlock growth opportunities in the content marketing market.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $413.2 billion Market Size in 2032 $2 Trillion CAGR 16.9% No. of Pages in Report 350 Segments covered Channel Type, End Use, and Region Drivers Increasing demand for diverse content formats, particularly video content





Growing adoption of digital platforms, especially social media Opportunities The surge in demand for short-form videos







The increasing trend of partnerships among major market players Restraints Challenges in aligning content strategies with evolving consumer preferences

COVID-19 Scenario:

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the content marketing market, acting as a catalyst for digital transformation and online engagement. During and post-pandemic, the usage of digital platforms has been steadily increasing, with businesses recognizing and leveraging the potential of content marketing to reach and connect with their target audiences.

The pandemic accelerated the trend of digitalization and online activities, boosting the importance of digital marketing strategies. Businesses increasingly turned to online websites and social media platforms to stay connected with customers, promoting products and services in a world where physical interactions were limited.

This surge in digital marketing has become a driving force in sustaining businesses' presence and relevance amidst the pandemic, highlighting the crucial role content marketing plays for businesses.

Channel Type: Video Platforms Sub-Segment Expected to Grow Significantly during the Forecast Period

The video platforms sub-segment dominated the global content marketing market share in 2022, holding a major share of 58.2%. The sub-segment is expected to observe significant growth during the forecast period. This growth is mainly because of the increasing prevalence of video platforms, a surge in mobile device usage, and the rising demand for real-time engagement through live streaming.

End Use: Lead Generation Sub-Segment Anticipated to Observe Massive Growth by 2032

The lead generation sub-segment dominated the market in 2022, holding a major share of 44.5%. The sub-segment is expected to observe significant growth during the forecast period. This growth is mainly because this approach allows marketers to measure the cost per lead, track conversions, and achieve a clearer understanding of the financial impact, leveraging diverse channels such as social media, blogs, webinars, emails, and more to engage a broad audience and drive successful prospect interactions.

By Region: Asia-Pacific Held the Dominant Position in 2022

The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global content marketing market in 2022, holding a major share of 41.6%. This is mainly due to the increasing popularity of content marketing in countries like India, China, Japan, and South Korea. This surge is driven by the widespread use of social media platforms such as Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn, creating abundant opportunities as these platforms offer access to a massive and diverse audience.

Leading Players in the Content Marketing Market:

The report provides a detailed analysis of the key players of the global content marketing market. These players have adopted different strategies, such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain their dominance in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

