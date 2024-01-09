embecta Announces FDA 510(k) Submission for Insulin Patch Pump

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embecta Corp. ("embecta") (Nasdaq: EMBC), a global diabetes care company with a 100-year legacy in insulin delivery, today announced that it has submitted a 510(k) premarket filing to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a proprietary disposable insulin delivery system.

"This patch pump is intended for people who require insulin to manage diabetes and is informed by the unique needs of people with type 2 diabetes and their healthcare providers," said Colleen Riley, Chief Technology Officer, embecta. "We worked with them to address the needs of those who may require more daily insulin and are looking for a simplified and convenient option for automated insulin delivery that offers the ease of use and discretion of a patch pump, along with a larger 300U insulin reservoir."

"While 9 out of 10 people with diabetes are living with type 2 diabetes, the majority of the automated insulin delivery solutions currently on the market were designed for people living with type 1 diabetes," said Henry Anhalt, D.O., Chief Medical Officer, embecta. "The broader diabetes care community — including clinicians, caregivers, and people living with type 2 diabetes — desires more individualized therapeutic options and tools designed to lighten the burden of managing diabetes and to improve outcomes for each of the growing number of people living with diabetes."

"Since we became an independent company in April 2022, our team has been working diligently on our priorities, which include investing for growth — notably in the development of a patch pump," said Devdatt (Dev) Kurdikar, Chief Executive Officer of embecta. "The 510(k) submission of our patch pump to the FDA is an important step in the advancement of our strategic priorities, and we look forward to working with the FDA to seek clearance for a product that we believe has the potential to positively impact type 2 diabetes management for many people."

embecta continues to advance its patch pump development program, with plans for a closed-loop version including an insulin-dosing algorithm in a future FDA submission.

About embecta

embecta is a global diabetes care company that is leveraging its 100-year legacy in insulin delivery to empower people with diabetes to live their best life through innovative solutions, partnerships, and the passion of more than 2,000 employees around the globe. For more information, visit embecta.com or follow our social channels on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

