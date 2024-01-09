Multi-domain Controller Market Set to Surge at 19.70 % CAGR, to Reach USD 18.78 billion by 2031 | Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Growing integration of AI and machine learning capabilities within multi-domain controllers, enhancing vehicle intelligence and decision-making processes.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. -The global multi-domain controller market is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 19.70% from 2022 to 2031. Transparency Market Research projects that the overall sales revenue for multi-domain controller is estimated to reach US$ 18.78 billion by the end of 2031.

A prominent driver shaping the multi-domain controller market is the rising emphasis on Over-the-Air (OTA) updates. OTA capabilities allow for remote software updates and diagnostics in vehicles, reducing recalls and enhancing functionality without physical intervention. This trend offers manufacturers an avenue to address software bugs, security patches, and add new features swiftly; ensuring vehicles remain technologically updated throughout their lifecycle.

The market is witnessing a surge in edge computing adoption within multi-domain controllers. Edge computing enables real-time data processing closer to the source, optimizing data transmission and response times in vehicles. This approach significantly enhances functionalities like advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and in-car entertainment, providing faster and more accurate decision-making capabilities.

An increasing focus on vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication drives innovation. V2X technology enables vehicles to communicate with each other and their surrounding infrastructure, enhancing safety and traffic efficiency. Integrating V2X capabilities within multi-domain controllers facilitates a seamless exchange of information, supporting the development of smart and connected transportation ecosystems.

Key Findings of the Market Report

The advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) & safety segment leads the multi-domain controller market due to heightened focus on vehicle safety.

Autonomous vehicles lead the multi-domain controller market, demanding sophisticated and integrated control systems for comprehensive self-driving functionalities.

Passenger vehicles, encompassing sedans, hatchbacks, and utility vehicles, dominate the multi-domain controller market due to widespread integration and demand.

Multi-domain Controller Market Growth Drivers & Trends

Rising demand for connected and autonomous vehicles, spurring the need for integrated multi-domain controllers for enhanced functionalities.

Advancements in vehicle electrification, requiring sophisticated control architectures and power management systems.

Emphasis on cybersecurity solutions for safeguarding interconnected vehicle systems.

Increasing regulatory focus on safety standards and emissions regulations, driving innovation in vehicle control technologies.

Collaborations between automotive OEMs and technology firms to develop advanced, integrated domain controllers for future mobility solutions.

Global Multi-domain Controller Market: Regional Profile

North America, led by the United States, thrives on innovation, boasting established automotive electronics expertise. The region pioneers advancements in connected vehicles and autonomous technologies, driving demand for multi-domain controllers.

exhibits a stronghold in automotive manufacturing and engineering excellence, particularly in Germany and the United Kingdom. European markets prioritize safety, efficiency, and advanced driver-assistance systems, fostering a robust multi-domain controller landscape. Asia Pacific emerges as a significant market propelled by technological advancements in countries like Japan, South Korea, and China. The region's focus on electric vehicles, urban mobility, and smart transportation solutions fuels the adoption of multi-domain controllers, aligning with the growing demand for efficient and connected vehicles.

Product Portfolio

Delphi Technologies is a global leader in automotive propulsion systems, delivering innovative solutions for vehicle electrification and powertrain technologies. Their comprehensive portfolio includes propulsion systems, software, and aftermarket services, revolutionizing the automotive industry with sustainable and efficient mobility solutions.

NVIDIA Corporation excels in AI computing solutions, offering industry-leading GPUs and AI platforms. Their powerful hardware and software solutions drive advancements in gaming, data centers, and autonomous vehicles, revolutionizing industries with unmatched performance and cutting-edge technology.

Multi-domain Controller Market: Competitive Landscape

The multi-domain controller market thrives amidst competition led by key players like Bosch, Continental AG, and Aptiv. Bosch's expertise in automotive electronics and integrated solutions positions it as a frontrunner.

Continental AG's focus on holistic vehicle connectivity and safety systems drives innovation. Aptiv's advanced control architectures and domain expertise bolster its competitive edge. Emerging contenders such as ZF Friedrichshafen and Veoneer are disrupting the market with scalable, integrated domain controllers.

Intense competition fosters technological advancements, emphasizing cybersecurity, connectivity, and AI integration, reshaping the multi-domain controller market to meet evolving automotive demands. Some prominent manufacturers are as follows:

TATA ELXSI

Visteon Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

Sasken Technologies Ltd.

Delphi Technologies

Mobileye

NVIDIA Corporation

Infineon Technologies AG

KRONO-SAFE

NXP Semiconductors

Autoliv Inc.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Multi-domain Controller Market: Key Segments

By Application

Advance Driver Assistance System (ADAS) & Safety

Engine & Powertrain

Chassis & Body Control System

Cockpit

Others

By Vehicle Autonomy

Autonomous Vehicles

Semi-Autonomous Vehicles

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles

Hatchback

Sedan

Utility Vehicle

Commercial Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy-duty Commercial Vehicles

By Propulsion

IC Engine Vehicles

Gasoline/Petrol Vehicles

Diesel Vehicles

Electric Vehicles

Battery Electric Vehicles

Hybrid Electric Vehicles

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

