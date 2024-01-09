Corrugated Boxes Market Size 2024: Industry Growth Analysis, Top Manufacturers, Forecast Report 2032

Corrugated Boxes Market Size 2024

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Corrugated Boxes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032” The global corrugated boxes market size reached US$ 203.7 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 247.9 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.1% during 2024-2032. The significant expansion in the e-commerce industry, the rising demand for sustainable packaging solutions, and the increasing utilization of corrugated boxes for customization and branding applications in several industries are some of the major factors propelling the market.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Corrugated Boxes Industry:

• Sustainability Concerns:

Sustainability-conscious consumers and businesses are increasingly seeking packaging solutions that have a lower environmental impact. Corrugated boxes are made from renewable and recyclable materials, making them an eco-friendly choice. Corrugated boxes are highly recyclable, and the recycling process is well-established. This aligns with circular economy principles and reduces the environmental footprint associated with packaging materials.

• Customization and Branding:

In a competitive market, businesses are striving to stand out. Customized corrugated boxes allow companies to differentiate their products and create a distinctive brand identity. Customized packaging enhances the unboxing experience for consumers. It leaves a lasting impression, potentially leading to increased customer loyalty and word-of-mouth marketing. Using branded corrugated boxes ensures that every product shipment aligns with the branding guidelines of the company, reinforcing brand consistency and professionalism. Corrugated boxes can be customized with specific messaging, visuals, or promotions, allowing businesses to engage in targeted marketing efforts directly through their packaging.

• Technological Advancements:

The adoption of digital printing technology is revolutionizing the customization of corrugated boxes. It allows for high-quality, full-color graphics and intricate designs, enabling businesses to create visually appealing packaging. Automation in corrugated box manufacturing is increasing production speed and consistency while reducing labor costs. Automated machines can efficiently cut, fold, and assemble boxes, improving overall productivity. Advanced technology enables real-time quality control and monitoring during the manufacturing process, ensuring that corrugated boxes meet high standards for strength, durability, and print quality.

Corrugated Boxes Market Report Segmentation:

By Material Used:

• Recycled Corrugates

• Virgin Corrugates

Recycled corrugated represents the largest segment due to the increasing emphasis on sustainability and eco-friendly packaging solutions, which has led to higher demand for corrugated boxes made from recycled materials.

By End Use:

• Food Products and Beverages

• Paper Products

• Electrical and Electronic Goods

• Personal Care and Household Goods

• Chemicals

• Glassware and Ceramics

• Textile Goods

• Others

Food products and beverages accounted for the largest market share as corrugated boxes are widely used for packaging in the food and beverage (F&B) industry.

Regional Insights:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific enjoys the leading position in the corrugated boxes market on account of its robust manufacturing and export sectors, the growth of e-commerce, and the adoption of corrugated packaging in various industries.

Global Corrugated Boxes Market Trends:

The increasing emphasis on sustainability, with businesses and consumers favoring corrugated boxes made from recycled and eco-friendly materials to reduce environmental impact is propelling the growth of the market.

Customization and branding are rising, with businesses recognizing the value of unique packaging to enhance the unboxing experience, differentiate their products, and foster brand loyalty.

