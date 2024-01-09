Waterborne Coatings Market Size to Reach $132.7 Billion Globally by 2030: Latest Report by Vantage Market Research
Vantage Market Research Report for Waterborne Coatings Market- A Closer Look at the Future of Waterborne Coatings”GEORGIA AVENUE, WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Waterborne coatings refer to surface coating solutions dispersed in water rather than solvents. The global Waterborne Coatings Market was valued at USD 100.2 Billion in 2022, and it is expected to reach USD 132.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period (2024-2032).
Favorable environmental regulations promoting adoption of eco-friendly coatings, rising construction expenditure, and rapid industrialization are key factors driving the market growth. Other drivers include performance advancements in polymer technologies as well as consumer preference for low-VOC coatings.
The global waterborne coatings market has witnessed exponential growth momentum recently, aligned with increasingly stringent environmental regulations compelling industries to adopt eco-friendly coatings with low or zero VOC levels. Technological advancements facilitating high solid content formation using latex polymerization and stable aqueous dispersions have also enabled high performance waterborne coating development rivaling solvent variants.
Buoyed by rampant infrastructure growth and thriving construction verticals especially across emerging Asian and Latin American countries combined with rising consumer spending, waterborne coatings are extensively deployed across diverse end-use domains today including architectural, automotive OEM and refinishes, industrial, wood and protective applications. Market revenue size crossed USD 73.8 billion in 2021, underpinned by high uptake across APAC countries.
𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗗𝘆𝗻𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗰𝘀
The exponential rise of waterborne coatings is majorly underpinned by stringent government regulations particularly targeting VOC emissions reduction from paints and coatings applications. With environmental agencies like EPA and REACH aggressively pushing towards controlling hazardous air pollutants, industries are compelled to switch from solvent-borne high VOC coatings to sustainable water-based options. This regulatory thrust over the years has been an overriding factor enabling massive waterborne coatings industry penetration.
Additionally, the multitude of technology innovations focused on improving physical performance have elevated waterborne coatings at par with rival variants in terms of scratch resistance, gloss retention, color stability etc. Advancements in self-crosslinking technologies, high solids content manufacturing and UV-curable formulations have expanded waterborne coating utility across diverse end-use sectors, further fueling adoption.
With urbanization trends driving infrastructural expansion and automotive production globally, parallel increase in consumer spending has also enabled uptake of quality water-based coatings for better aesthetics and durability. Moreover, growing environmental consciousness has progressively increased buyer preference for eco-friendly paints, especially in developed regions. This is expected to provide impetus to market growth since waterborne coatings match consumer expectations around sustainability without compromising quality or visual appeal.
𝗧𝗼𝗽 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐧𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
• Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands)
• BASF SE (Germany)
• AXALTA Coating Systems LLC (U.S.)
• Berger Paints India Limited (India)
• The Sherwin-Williams Company (U.S.)
• Arkema (France)
• Kansai Paint Co. Ltd. (Japan)
• Nippon Paint Holdings Company Ltd. (Japan)
• PPG Industries Inc. (U.S.)
• Benjamin Moore & Co. (U.S.)
• Hempel Group (Denmark)
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬
Sustainability Push
With environmental stewardship gathering further momentum, manufacturers are increasingly focused on developing high solids and low VOC or VOC-exempt waterborne formulations to minimize emissions and waste generation while retaining optimal performance.
Raw Material Innovations
Suppliers are investing in bio-based platforms to produce waterborne resin variants and intermediates using renewable resources instead of fossil fuel-derived feedstocks. This facilitates production of eco-friendly paints and coatings.
Market Convergence
Hybrid waterborne coating solutions that integrate the positive attributes of multiple polymer types in tuned ratios are gaining significant traction for superior durability and versatile end-use applications.
End-use Expansion
While architectural coatings remain the foremost application area currently, rapid developments in novel waterborne platforms has exponentially increased their adoption across industrial and protective coating domains as viable substitutes to solvent-borne incumbents.
𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬
Despite promising environmental credentials, waterborne coatings growth trajectory continues facing multiple technology-related headwinds. Solvent-borne variants still dominate industry share owing to challenges around delivering well-balanced performance across critical parameters including adhesion, abrasion and chemical resistance while maintaining stability and ease of application.
Additionally, water’s higher surface tension exacerbates complications around attaining adequate surface wetting for proper adhesion and dispersion. This demands extensive substrate preparation, thereby increasing overall operational costs. Difficulties in achieving deeper penetration and high gloss finishes especially for wood substrates given water’s lower spread rate poses added concerns.
Moreover, relatively slower drying and longer hardening duration of waterborne coatings impedes productivity for applications requiring quick recoating or fast turnaround times. Barriers around maintaining color consistency batch-after-batch and combating foaming issues during mixing also exist.
Furthermore, higher market adoption costs related to necessary equipment modifications, stemming from essential transitional adjustments in coating technology and chemistry for accommodating waterborne platform peculiarities proves deterrent for many small-to-medium players. This is especially relevant across emerging countries lacking access to latest technologies.
𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬
One of the prime opportunities lies in the increasing awareness and demand for environmentally conscious coatings. As regulations tighten their grip on volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions, manufacturers find an opportunity to excel in the formulation of water-based coatings. This shift not only aligns with regulatory standards but also caters to the rising consumer preference for sustainable solutions.
Moreover, the Waterborne Coatings Market offers a fertile ground for research and development, presenting a canvas for innovation. The quest for high-performance coatings drives researchers to explore new materials, formulations, and application techniques. This not only enhances the performance of waterborne coatings but also expands their application across various industries. Collaborations and partnerships within the waterborne coatings market companies and with end-users become key to seizing opportunities effectively. By understanding and addressing the unique coating requirements of different sectors, market players can position themselves strategically in this burgeoning landscape.
𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
The Asia Pacific region emerges as a focal point of dynamic growth and transformative trends. The region's burgeoning industrial landscape, coupled with a mounting emphasis on sustainability, positions it as a key player in the adoption of waterborne coatings. Asia Pacific, with its diverse economies and rapidly evolving manufacturing sectors, becomes a crucible for innovation and market expansion.
The Asia Pacific Regional Analysis unveils a landscape shaped by a confluence of factors, including economic development, stringent environmental regulations, and a surging demand for eco-friendly solutions. Countries like China, India, and Japan stand at the forefront, steering the course of the market's trajectory. The region's robust industrial activities, particularly in sectors such as automotive, construction, and packaging, contribute significantly to the growing prominence of waterborne coatings.
Environmental consciousness, reflected in stringent VOC regulations, propels the adoption of waterborne coatings across Asia Pacific. Governments and regulatory bodies in the region increasingly advocate for sustainable practices, fostering an environment conducive to the widespread acceptance of eco-friendly coating solutions. The demand for waterborne coatings extends beyond compliance, with industries recognizing the long-term benefits of reduced environmental impact and enhanced performance.
