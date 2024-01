Waterborne Coatings Market Size to Reach $132.7 Billion Globally by 2030: Latest Report by Vantage Market Research

Waterborne Coatings Market

GEORGIA AVENUE, WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Waterborne coatings refer to surface coating solutions dispersed in water rather than solvents. The global Waterborne Coatings Market was valued at USD 100.2 Billion in 2022, and it is expected to reach USD 132.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period (2024-2032).Favorable environmental regulations promoting adoption of eco-friendly coatings, rising construction expenditure, and rapid industrialization are key factors driving the market growth. Other drivers include performance advancements in polymer technologies as well as consumer preference for low-VOC coatings.The global waterborne coatings market has witnessed exponential growth momentum recently, aligned with increasingly stringent environmental regulations compelling industries to adopt eco-friendly coatings with low or zero VOC levels. Technological advancements facilitating high solid content formation using latex polymerization and stable aqueous dispersions have also enabled high performance waterborne coating development rivaling solvent variants.Buoyed by rampant infrastructure growth and thriving construction verticals especially across emerging Asian and Latin American countries combined with rising consumer spending, waterborne coatings are extensively deployed across diverse end-use domains today including architectural, automotive OEM and refinishes, industrial, wood and protective applications. Market revenue size crossed USD 73.8 billion in 2021, underpinned by high uptake across APAC countries. This regulatory thrust over the years has been an overriding factor enabling massive waterborne coatings industry penetration.Additionally, the multitude of technology innovations focused on improving physical performance have elevated waterborne coatings at par with rival variants in terms of scratch resistance, gloss retention, color stability etc. Advancements in self-crosslinking technologies, high solids content manufacturing and UV-curable formulations have expanded waterborne coating utility across diverse end-use sectors, further fueling adoption.With urbanization trends driving infrastructural expansion and automotive production globally, parallel increase in consumer spending has also enabled uptake of quality water-based coatings for better aesthetics and durability. Moreover, growing environmental consciousness has progressively increased buyer preference for eco-friendly paints, especially in developed regions. โ€ข Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands)
โ€ข BASF SE (Germany)
โ€ข AXALTA Coating Systems LLC (U.S.)
โ€ข Berger Paints India Limited (India)
โ€ข The Sherwin-Williams Company (U.S.)
โ€ข Arkema (France)
โ€ข Kansai Paint Co. Ltd. (Japan)
โ€ข Nippon Paint Holdings Company Ltd. (Japan)
โ€ข PPG Industries Inc. (U.S.)
โ€ข Benjamin Moore & Co. (U.S.)
โ€ข Hempel Group (Denmark) This facilitates production of eco-friendly paints and coatings.
Market Convergence
Hybrid waterborne coating solutions that integrate the positive attributes of multiple polymer types in tuned ratios are gaining significant traction for superior durability and versatile end-use applications.
End-use Expansion
While architectural coatings remain the foremost application area currently, rapid developments in novel waterborne platforms has exponentially increased their adoption across industrial and protective coating domains as viable substitutes to solvent-borne incumbents. Solvent-borne variants still dominate industry share owing to challenges around delivering well-balanced performance across critical parameters including adhesion, abrasion and chemical resistance while maintaining stability and ease of application.Additionally, waterโ€™s higher surface tension exacerbates complications around attaining adequate surface wetting for proper adhesion and dispersion. This demands extensive substrate preparation, thereby increasing overall operational costs. Difficulties in achieving deeper penetration and high gloss finishes especially for wood substrates given waterโ€™s lower spread rate poses added concerns.Moreover, relatively slower drying and longer hardening duration of waterborne coatings impedes productivity for applications requiring quick recoating or fast turnaround times. Barriers around maintaining color consistency batch-after-batch and combating foaming issues during mixing also exist.
Furthermore, higher market adoption costs related to necessary equipment modifications, stemming from essential transitional adjustments in coating technology and chemistry for accommodating waterborne platform peculiarities proves deterrent for many small-to-medium players. This is especially relevant across emerging countries lacking access to latest technologies. As regulations tighten their grip on volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions, manufacturers find an opportunity to excel in the formulation of water-based coatings. This shift not only aligns with regulatory standards but also caters to the rising consumer preference for sustainable solutions.Moreover, the Waterborne Coatings Market offers a fertile ground for research and development, presenting a canvas for innovation. The quest for high-performance coatings drives researchers to explore new materials, formulations, and application techniques. This not only enhances the performance of waterborne coatings but also expands their application across various industries. Collaborations and partnerships within the waterborne coatings market companies and with end-users become key to seizing opportunities effectively. By understanding and addressing the unique coating requirements of different sectors, market players can position themselves strategically in this burgeoning landscape.
๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ ๐€๐ง๐ฌ๐ฐ๐ž๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ง ๐–๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐›๐จ๐ซ๐ง๐ž ๐‚๐จ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐'๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ:
โœฆ What is the current size of the global waterborne coatings market?
โœฆ How has the market grown in recent years, and what is the projected growth rate for the next few years?
โœฆ What are the key factors driving the growth of the waterborne coatings market?
โœฆ Which regions are expected to have the highest growth in the coming years?
โœฆ What are the unique factors influencing the market in each region?
โœฆ Which segment holds the largest market share and which is expected to grow the fastest?
โœฆ What are the specific trends and needs within each application segment?
โœฆ Who are the major players in the waterborne coatings market?
โœฆ What are the market shares of the leading companies? The region's burgeoning industrial landscape, coupled with a mounting emphasis on sustainability, positions it as a key player in the adoption of waterborne coatings. Asia Pacific, with its diverse economies and rapidly evolving manufacturing sectors, becomes a crucible for innovation and market expansion.The Asia Pacific Regional Analysis unveils a landscape shaped by a confluence of factors, including economic development, stringent environmental regulations, and a surging demand for eco-friendly solutions. Countries like China, India, and Japan stand at the forefront, steering the course of the market's trajectory. The region's robust industrial activities, particularly in sectors such as automotive, construction, and packaging, contribute significantly to the growing prominence of waterborne coatings.Environmental consciousness, reflected in stringent VOC regulations, propels the adoption of waterborne coatings across Asia Pacific. Governments and regulatory bodies in the region increasingly advocate for sustainable practices, fostering an environment conducive to the widespread acceptance of eco-friendly coating solutions. 