Faucet Market, Business Growth, Development Factors and Growth Analysis 2024-2032

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group's report titled "๐ ๐š๐ฎ๐œ๐ž๐ญ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐›๐ฒ ๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž (๐Ž๐ง๐ž ๐‡๐š๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐ข๐ฑ๐ž๐ซ, ๐“๐ฐ๐จ ๐‡๐š๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐ข๐ฑ๐ž๐ซ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐Ž๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ), ๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง (๐๐š๐ญ๐ก๐ซ๐จ๐จ๐ฆ, ๐Š๐ข๐ญ๐œ๐ก๐ž๐ง, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐Ž๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ), ๐“๐ž๐œ๐ก๐ง๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ฒ (๐‚๐š๐ซ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐๐ ๐ž, ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ข๐จ๐ง, ๐‚๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ฆ๐ข๐œ ๐ƒ๐ข๐ฌ๐œ, ๐๐š๐ฅ๐ฅ), ๐Œ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐š๐ฅ๐ฌ (๐Œ๐ž๐ญ๐š๐ฅ, ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐ฌ), ๐ƒ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐›๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐‚๐ก๐š๐ง๐ง๐ž๐ฅ (๐Ž๐ง๐ฅ๐ข๐ง๐ž, ๐Ž๐Ÿ๐Ÿ๐ฅ๐ข๐ง๐ž), ๐„๐ง๐ ๐”๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ (๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ข๐๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐š๐ฅ, ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐œ๐ข๐š๐ฅ, ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐š๐ฅ), ๐š๐ง๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ’-๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ". The global faucet market size reached US$ 29.0 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 53.7 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during 2024-2032.

๐ ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฌ ๐€๐Ÿ๐Ÿ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐š๐ฎ๐œ๐ž๐ญ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ:

๐“๐ž๐œ๐ก๐ง๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐€๐๐ฏ๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ:

The increasing utilization of advanced technologies in the manufacturing of faucet represents one of the primary factors contributing to the market growth. In addition, the integration of smart technologies, such as touchless sensors and the Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity is improving the operational efficiency of traditional faucets. Along with this, the escalating demand for touchless faucets due to their hygienic benefits and efficiency in reducing the spread of germs in public spaces and homes is driving the market. These innovations enhance user convenience and contribute to water conservation by allowing precise control over water flow and temperature.

๐’๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ง๐š๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐–๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ซ ๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ๐ฏ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง:

The increasing awareness among the masses about environmental sustainability and water conservation is offering a favorable market outlook. Furthermore, governing authorities and organizations of several countries are promoting water-saving initiatives, leading to the development of eco-friendly faucet designs. Water-efficient technologies, such as low-flow aerators and sensor-based shut-off systems, contribute to reducing water wastage. Apart from this, individuals are increasingly seeking eco-friendly options, which is encouraging manufacturers to expand their product portfolio with sustainable materials and designs.

๐‘๐ข๐ฌ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐„-๐œ๐จ๐ฆ๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐œ๐ž ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ญ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ฆ๐ฌ:

The proliferation of the e-commerce industry is offering a favorable market outlook. In addition, people are increasingly opting to purchase faucets online due to the convenience of browsing through a vast selection, comparing prices, and reading customer reviews. E-commerce platforms offer a direct-to-consumer approach for faucet manufacturers, eliminating the need for intermediaries and expanding their reach to a global audience. This trend is reshaping traditional distribution channels and influencing marketing strategies as companies invest in online platforms to enhance visibility, customer engagement, and sales.

๐‹๐ž๐š๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ ๐š๐ฎ๐œ๐ž๐ญ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ:

American Standard Brands (Lixil Group)

Colston Bath

Delta Faucet Company (Masco Corporation)

Franke Holding AG (Artemis Holding AG)

Gerber Plumbing Fixtures LLC (Globe Union Group Inc.)

Grohe America Inc.

Jaquar

Kohler Co.

Moen Incorporated (Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc.)

Toto Ltd.

Villeroy & Boch Aktiengesellschaft.

๐ ๐š๐ฎ๐œ๐ž๐ญ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง:

๐๐ฒ ๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž:

One Hand Mixer

Two Hand Mixer

Others

One hand mixer dominates the market as it is compact and user-friendly, making it more convenient than its two-hand counterparts.

๐๐ฒ ๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง:

Bathroom

Kitchen

Others

Bathroom represented the largest market segment due to its essential role in daily hygiene and the diverse range of designs and features available to meet various consumer preferences.

๐๐ฒ ๐“๐ž๐œ๐ก๐ง๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ฒ:

Cartridge

Compression

Ceramic Disc

Ball

Cartridge accounts for the majority of the market share as it reduces the need for frequent replacements or repairs.

๐๐ฒ ๐Œ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐š๐ฅ๐ฌ:

Metal

Plastics

Metals hold the largest market share on account of their high tensile strength and resistance to wear and tear.

๐๐ฒ ๐ƒ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐›๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐‚๐ก๐š๐ง๐ง๐ž๐ฅ:

Online

Offline

Offline channels dominate the market as they provide instant availability of faucets.

๐๐ฒ ๐„๐ง๐ ๐”๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Residential represents the largest market segment due to the high demand for faucets in homes.

๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific's dominance in the keyword market is attributed to the expanding population and the increasing construction activities in the region.

๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ ๐š๐ฎ๐œ๐ž๐ญ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ:

The growing trend of smart homes is influencing the faucet market, with an emphasis on integration with the Internet of Things (IoT). Smart faucets equipped with sensors and connectivity enable users to control water flow, temperature, and other features remotely through smartphones or voice commands.

The rising health concerns are driving the demand for faucets with touchless and antimicrobial features. Touchless faucets, activated by sensors, reduce the risk of germ transmission through frequent handwashing. Additionally, manufacturers are incorporating antimicrobial materials and coatings to inhibit the growth of bacteria and other pathogens on faucet surfaces.

