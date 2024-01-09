Faucet Market, Business Growth, Development Factors and Growth Analysis 2024-2032

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group's report titled "𝐅𝐚𝐮𝐜𝐞𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (𝐎𝐧𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐢𝐱𝐞𝐫, 𝐓𝐰𝐨 𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐢𝐱𝐞𝐫, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐦, 𝐊𝐢𝐭𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐧, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 (𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐝𝐠𝐞, 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐂𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜, 𝐁𝐚𝐥𝐥), 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐬 (𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐥, 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬), 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 (𝐎𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞, 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞), 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥, 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥, 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥), 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐". The global faucet market size reached US$ 29.0 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 53.7 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during 2024-2032.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐚𝐧 𝐢𝐧-𝐝𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬, 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/faucet-market/requestsample

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐚𝐮𝐜𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:

The increasing utilization of advanced technologies in the manufacturing of faucet represents one of the primary factors contributing to the market growth. In addition, the integration of smart technologies, such as touchless sensors and the Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity is improving the operational efficiency of traditional faucets. Along with this, the escalating demand for touchless faucets due to their hygienic benefits and efficiency in reducing the spread of germs in public spaces and homes is driving the market. These innovations enhance user convenience and contribute to water conservation by allowing precise control over water flow and temperature.

𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

The increasing awareness among the masses about environmental sustainability and water conservation is offering a favorable market outlook. Furthermore, governing authorities and organizations of several countries are promoting water-saving initiatives, leading to the development of eco-friendly faucet designs. Water-efficient technologies, such as low-flow aerators and sensor-based shut-off systems, contribute to reducing water wastage. Apart from this, individuals are increasingly seeking eco-friendly options, which is encouraging manufacturers to expand their product portfolio with sustainable materials and designs.

𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐄-𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐞 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐬:

The proliferation of the e-commerce industry is offering a favorable market outlook. In addition, people are increasingly opting to purchase faucets online due to the convenience of browsing through a vast selection, comparing prices, and reading customer reviews. E-commerce platforms offer a direct-to-consumer approach for faucet manufacturers, eliminating the need for intermediaries and expanding their reach to a global audience. This trend is reshaping traditional distribution channels and influencing marketing strategies as companies invest in online platforms to enhance visibility, customer engagement, and sales.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐚𝐮𝐜𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

American Standard Brands (Lixil Group)

Colston Bath

Delta Faucet Company (Masco Corporation)

Franke Holding AG (Artemis Holding AG)

Gerber Plumbing Fixtures LLC (Globe Union Group Inc.)

Grohe America Inc.

Jaquar

Kohler Co.

Moen Incorporated (Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc.)

Toto Ltd.

Villeroy & Boch Aktiengesellschaft.

𝐀𝐬𝐤 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2421&flag=C

𝐅𝐚𝐮𝐜𝐞𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

One Hand Mixer

Two Hand Mixer

Others

One hand mixer dominates the market as it is compact and user-friendly, making it more convenient than its two-hand counterparts.

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

Bathroom

Kitchen

Others

Bathroom represented the largest market segment due to its essential role in daily hygiene and the diverse range of designs and features available to meet various consumer preferences.

𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲:

Cartridge

Compression

Ceramic Disc

Ball

Cartridge accounts for the majority of the market share as it reduces the need for frequent replacements or repairs.

𝐁𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐬:

Metal

Plastics

Metals hold the largest market share on account of their high tensile strength and resistance to wear and tear.

𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥:

Online

Offline

Offline channels dominate the market as they provide instant availability of faucets.

𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Residential represents the largest market segment due to the high demand for faucets in homes.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific's dominance in the keyword market is attributed to the expanding population and the increasing construction activities in the region.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐚𝐮𝐜𝐞𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

The growing trend of smart homes is influencing the faucet market, with an emphasis on integration with the Internet of Things (IoT). Smart faucets equipped with sensors and connectivity enable users to control water flow, temperature, and other features remotely through smartphones or voice commands.

The rising health concerns are driving the demand for faucets with touchless and antimicrobial features. Touchless faucets, activated by sensors, reduce the risk of germ transmission through frequent handwashing. Additionally, manufacturers are incorporating antimicrobial materials and coatings to inhibit the growth of bacteria and other pathogens on faucet surfaces.

𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐞: 𝐈𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐥𝐲 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭, 𝐰𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐢𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐚𝐬 𝐚 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARCs information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the companys expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.