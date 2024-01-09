Commercial Printing Market Report 2024-2032, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand | Future Scope

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group's report titled "𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 (𝐋𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐜 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐅𝐥𝐞𝐱𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐜 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐒𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐯𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞 (𝐈𝐦𝐚𝐠𝐞, 𝐏𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠), 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐". The global commercial printing market size reached US$ 766.7 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 841.9 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 1% during 2024-2032.

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:

Digital printing technology allows for quick and cost-effective production of high-quality printed materials without the need for traditional printing plates. This flexibility enables businesses to order smaller print runs and personalize content. Advancements in print head technology, color management, and inks are significantly improving the print quality of digital and offset printing. This enhanced quality appeals to businesses seeking polished and eye-catching marketing materials.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐞𝐞𝐝𝐬:

Marketing campaigns often require a variety of printed materials, such as brochures, flyers, posters, and banners, to promote products or events. These materials are essential for creating awareness and attracting potential consumers. Businesses use printed materials to reinforce their brand identity as items like business cards, letterheads, and envelopes with consistent branding elements help create a professional and memorable image. Marketers send printed postcards, catalogs, and newsletters to targeted audiences, seeking to generate leads, drive sales, and foster customer loyalty.

𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝:

Customization allows businesses to create personalized marketing materials. This includes personalized direct mail pieces, catalogs, and brochures that address recipients by name and feature content tailored as per their preferences and behavior. Variable data printing (VDP) technology enables the inclusion of unique text, images, and other elements in each printed piece within a single print run. This level of customization is invaluable for targeted marketing campaigns and enhancing engagement. Businesses can also segment their consumer base and create customized materials for different customer groups.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

Quad/Graphics Inc.

Dai Nippon Printing Co. Limited

ACME Printing Inc

RR Donnelley & Sons Company

WestRock Company

Quebecor World Inc.

Toppan Co. Limited

TC Transcontinental Inc.

Cimpress plc

Taylor Communications

HH Global Ltd.

Lagardere SCA.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲:

Lithographic Printing

Digital Printing

Flexographic Printing

Screen Printing

Gravure Printing

Others

Lithographic printing represented the largest segment as it is a well-established and versatile printing method that caters to a wide range of industries and applications, providing high-quality and cost-effective solutions.

𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

Image

Painting

Pattern

Others

Image accounted for the largest market share due to the rising demand for images in various printed materials, including marketing collateral, packaging, and promotional materials.

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

Packaging

Advertising

Publishing

Packaging exhibits a clear dominance in the market as the packaging industry demands a constant supply of printed materials for labels, boxes, and product packaging.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific enjoys the leading position in the commercial printing market on account of its robust manufacturing sector and rapid urbanization.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

The rising digital transformation with a growing emphasis on digital printing technologies, such as inkjet and laser printing, which offer faster turnaround times and cost-effective short runs. There is a increasing demand for personalized and customized printed materials to engage target audiences effectively, driven by advancements in variable data printing (VDP) and data analytics.

