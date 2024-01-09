SecureWeb3 becomes an official partner of the Manchester Blockchain Alliance
SecureWeb3, a leader in Web3 Security and Web3 Brand Protection has today become an official partner of the Manchester Blockchain Alliance.
We are thrilled to partner with the Manchester Blockchain Alliance in our shared mission to promote the safe and responsible adoption of Web3 technology...”MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SecureWeb3, a prominent provider of Web3 Brand Protection and Web3 Security solutions, is thrilled to announce its official partnership with the Manchester Blockchain Alliance, a non-profit organisation dedicated to connecting and supporting individuals and companies harnessing Web3 technology, in the Manchester area and the North West of England. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to foster a secure and vibrant Web3 ecosystem.
— Adam Leese
The Manchester Blockchain Alliance, known for its commitment to promoting community strength and advancing Web3 adoption, offers a dynamic platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and collaboration within the blockchain and Web3 space. SecureWeb3's industry-leading expertise in Web3 Brand Protection and Web3 Security, aligns perfectly with the alliance's mission to empower businesses and individuals as they navigate the complexities of the emerging Web3 landscape.
"We are thrilled to partner with the Manchester Blockchain Alliance in our shared mission to promote the safe and responsible adoption of Web3 technology," said Adam Leese, Co-founder of SecureWeb3 Ltd. "As the Web3 ecosystem continues to evolve, the need for robust brand protection and security solutions becomes increasingly critical. Together with the Manchester Blockchain Alliance, we aim to provide the knowledge and resources necessary for organisations to thrive in this exciting evolution of the internet."
The partnership will see SecureWeb3 and the Manchester Blockchain Alliance collaborate on a variety of initiatives, including educational events, workshops, and research projects focused on Web3 security and brand protection. By combining their respective strengths, the two organisations will strive to enhance the understanding and adoption of Web3 technology, while also equipping businesses with the tools they need to protect their brands and assets in this new digital era.
The collaboration between SecureWeb3 and the Manchester Blockchain Alliance underscores their shared dedication to fostering a secure, transparent, and thriving Web3 ecosystem. Together, they aim to support the growth of Web3 technology adoption while safeguarding the interests of businesses and individuals alike.
About SecureWeb3:
SecureWeb3 helps businesses and brands to secure and protect their IP in the Web3 world. Their dedicated Web3 brand protection platform has been designed to help organisations manage their wallets and digital assets, and to also remove the digital blindspot by scanning, monitoring & detecting IP Infringements across Web3 domains, NFT marketplaces and Metaverse platforms.
About the Manchester Blockchain Alliance:
The Manchester Blockchain Alliance is a non-profit organisation designed to connect and support individuals and companies harnessing Web3 technology. Through networking events, educational initiatives and community-building efforts, the alliance champions the strength of the Web3 community and fosters the adoption of blockchain and Web3 technologies.
