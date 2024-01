Camel Dairy Market 2024-2032: Share, Outlook, Demand, Scope | Growth Opportunities

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group's report titled "๐‚๐š๐ฆ๐ž๐ฅ ๐ƒ๐š๐ข๐ซ๐ฒ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐›๐ฒ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ ๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž (๐‘๐š๐ฐ ๐‚๐š๐ฆ๐ž๐ฅ ๐Œ๐ข๐ฅ๐ค, ๐๐š๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ฎ๐ซ๐ข๐ณ๐ž๐ ๐‚๐š๐ฆ๐ž๐ฅ ๐Œ๐ข๐ฅ๐ค, ๐ ๐ฅ๐š๐ฏ๐จ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐‚๐š๐ฆ๐ž๐ฅ ๐Œ๐ข๐ฅ๐ค, ๐‚๐š๐ฆ๐ž๐ฅ ๐Œ๐ข๐ฅ๐ค ๐‚๐ก๐ž๐ž๐ฌ๐ž, ๐‚๐š๐ฆ๐ž๐ฅ ๐Œ๐ข๐ฅ๐ค ๐˜๐จ๐ ๐ก๐ฎ๐ซ๐ญ, ๐‚๐š๐ฆ๐ž๐ฅ ๐Œ๐ข๐ฅ๐ค ๐ˆ๐œ๐ž ๐‚๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ฆ, ๐‚๐š๐ฆ๐ž๐ฅ ๐Œ๐ข๐ฅ๐ค ๐‹๐š๐›๐š๐ง, ๐‚๐š๐ฆ๐ž๐ฅ ๐Œ๐ข๐ฅ๐ค ๐†๐ก๐ž๐ž, ๐‚๐š๐ฆ๐ž๐ฅ ๐Œ๐ข๐ฅ๐ค ๐ˆ๐ง๐Ÿ๐š๐ง๐ญ ๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ฆ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐š, ๐‚๐š๐ฆ๐ž๐ฅ ๐Œ๐ข๐ฅ๐ค ๐๐จ๐ฐ๐๐ž๐ซ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐Ž๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ), ๐ƒ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐›๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐‚๐ก๐š๐ง๐ง๐ž๐ฅ (๐’๐ฎ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐‡๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ๐ฌ, ๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ข๐ž๐ง๐œ๐ž ๐’๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ, ๐’๐ฉ๐ž๐œ๐ข๐š๐ฅ๐ญ๐ฒ ๐’๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ, ๐Ž๐ง๐ฅ๐ข๐ง๐ž ๐’๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐Ž๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ), ๐๐š๐œ๐ค๐š๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž (๐‚๐š๐ซ๐ญ๐จ๐ง๐ฌ, ๐๐จ๐ญ๐ญ๐ฅ๐ž๐ฌ, ๐‚๐š๐ง๐ฌ, ๐‰๐š๐ซ๐ฌ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐Ž๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ), ๐š๐ง๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ’-๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ". The global camel dairy market size reached US$ 7.5 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 9.9 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3% during 2024-2032.

๐ ๐จ๐ซ ๐š๐ง ๐ข๐ง-๐๐ž๐ฉ๐ญ๐ก ๐š๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ, ๐ฒ๐จ๐ฎ ๐œ๐š๐ง ๐ซ๐ž๐Ÿ๐ž๐ซ ๐ฌ๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐œ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฒ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ: https://www.imarcgroup.com/camel-dairy-market/requestsample

๐ ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฌ ๐€๐Ÿ๐Ÿ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐‚๐š๐ฆ๐ž๐ฅ ๐ƒ๐š๐ข๐ซ๐ฒ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ:

๐‘๐ข๐ฌ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ ๐จ๐œ๐ฎ๐ฌ ๐จ๐ง ๐‡๐ž๐š๐ฅ๐ญ๐ก ๐š๐ง๐ ๐–๐ž๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ง๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ:

The rising focus on health and wellness among individuals is propelling the market growth. In addition, consumers are seeking dairy products that align with their wellness goals. Camel milk is a healthier alternative to traditional cow milk as it has lower fat content and higher nutrient density, including vitamins C, essential minerals, while lower cholesterol levels. Additionally, camel milk is known for its immune-boosting properties. Apart from this, the increasing awareness among individuals about the importance of maintaining a healthy mind and body is impelling the market growth.

๐‹๐š๐œ๐ญ๐จ๐ฌ๐ž ๐ˆ๐ง๐ญ๐จ๐ฅ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž:

Lactose intolerance is a common digestive condition where individuals face difficulty digesting lactose, a sugar found in milk. In line with this, the growing demand for camel milk due to the rising prevalence of lactose intolerance among individuals is offering a positive market outlook. Moreover, camel milk contains significantly lower levels of lactose as compared to cow milk, making it a viable option for individuals with lactose intolerance. Furthermore, the digestibility of camel milk is enhanced by its unique protein structure and composition.

๐ˆ๐ง๐œ๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ฌ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐‡๐ž๐š๐ฅ๐ญ๐ก๐ฒ ๐ ๐จ๐จ๐ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ๐ฌ:

The increasing consumption of healthy food products among the masses around the world is contributing to the market growth. Besides this, camel milk is rich in essential nutrients, making it a suitable option for health-conscious individuals. It is a natural source of vitamins, including vitamin C and B vitamins and minerals, such as iron, zinc, and magnesium. Additionally, camel milk contains higher levels of unsaturated fatty acids, which are considered healthy for heart. Moreover, people are increasingly preferring nutritional food products to maintain an active lifestyle.

๐‹๐ž๐š๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐‚๐š๐ฆ๐ž๐ฅ ๐ƒ๐š๐ข๐ซ๐ฒ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ:

Camelicious

Al Ain Dairy

Desert Farms

Vital Camel Milk

Tiviski Dairy

Camilk Dairy

Camel Dairy Farm Smits

Camel Milk Co Australia

Camel Milk South Africa

๐€๐ฌ๐ค ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ญ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=1046&flag=C

๐‚๐š๐ฆ๐ž๐ฅ ๐ƒ๐š๐ข๐ซ๐ฒ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง:

๐๐ฒ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ ๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž:

Raw Camel Milk

Pasteurized Camel Milk

Flavoured Camel Milk

Camel Milk Cheese

Camel Milk Yoghurt

Camel Milk Ice Cream

Camel Milk Laban

Camel Milk Ghee

Camel Milk Infant Formula

Camel Milk Powder

Others

On the basis of product type, the market has been classified into raw camel milk, pasteurized camel milk, flavored camel milk, camel milk cheese, camel milk yoghurt, camel milk ice cream, camel milk laban, camel milk infant formula, camel milk powder, and others.

๐๐ฒ ๐ƒ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐›๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐‚๐ก๐š๐ง๐ง๐ž๐ฅ:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Othersย

Based on the distribution channel, the market has been divided into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, online stores, and others.

๐๐ฒ ๐๐š๐œ๐ค๐š๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž:

Cartonsย

Bottles

Cans

Jars

Others

On the basis of packaging type, the market has been segregated into cartons, bottles, cans, jars, and others.

๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Region-wise, the camel dairy market is segmented into Africa, Middle East, Asia, Oceania, and Rest of the world.

๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐‚๐š๐ฆ๐ž๐ฅ ๐ƒ๐š๐ข๐ซ๐ฒ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ:

The rising focus on environmental sustainability is supporting the market growth. In line with this, camel farming is often considered more eco-friendly as compared to traditional dairy farming.Moreover, camels are well-adapted to arid environments and require fewer resources, such as water and food, than cows. Apart from this, governing agencies in several countries are encouraging camel dairy farming by undertaking various initiatives. They are offering subsidies and research grants, which are bolstering the market growth. Furthermore, these initiatives benefit in expanding camel dairy production and accessibility worldwide.

๐๐จ๐ญ๐ž: ๐ˆ๐Ÿ ๐ฒ๐จ๐ฎ ๐ง๐ž๐ž๐ ๐ฌ๐ฉ๐ž๐œ๐ข๐Ÿ๐ข๐œ ๐ข๐ง๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ฆ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐š๐ญ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ง๐จ๐ญ ๐œ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฅ๐ฒ ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฌ๐œ๐จ๐ฉ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ, ๐ฐ๐ž ๐ฐ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐ฏ๐ข๐๐ž ๐ข๐ญ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ฒ๐จ๐ฎ ๐š๐ฌ ๐š ๐ฉ๐š๐ซ๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐œ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ณ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง.

๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐”๐ฌ:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARCs information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the companys expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.