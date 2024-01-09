Camel Dairy Market 2024-2032: Share, Outlook, Demand, Scope | Growth Opportunities

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group's report titled "𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (𝐑𝐚𝐰 𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐥 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐤, 𝐏𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐥 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐤, 𝐅𝐥𝐚𝐯𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐥 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐤, 𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐥 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐤 𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐞𝐬𝐞, 𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐥 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐤 𝐘𝐨𝐠𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐭, 𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐥 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐤 𝐈𝐜𝐞 𝐂𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐦, 𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐥 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐤 𝐋𝐚𝐛𝐚𝐧, 𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐥 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐤 𝐆𝐡𝐞𝐞, 𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐥 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐤 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐮𝐥𝐚, 𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐥 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐤 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐝𝐞𝐫, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 (𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐇𝐲𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐬, 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐲 𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐬, 𝐎𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐁𝐨𝐭𝐭𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐬, 𝐉𝐚𝐫𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐". The global camel dairy market size reached US$ 7.5 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 9.9 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3% during 2024-2032.

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬:

The rising focus on health and wellness among individuals is propelling the market growth. In addition, consumers are seeking dairy products that align with their wellness goals. Camel milk is a healthier alternative to traditional cow milk as it has lower fat content and higher nutrient density, including vitamins C, essential minerals, while lower cholesterol levels. Additionally, camel milk is known for its immune-boosting properties. Apart from this, the increasing awareness among individuals about the importance of maintaining a healthy mind and body is impelling the market growth.

𝐋𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞:

Lactose intolerance is a common digestive condition where individuals face difficulty digesting lactose, a sugar found in milk. In line with this, the growing demand for camel milk due to the rising prevalence of lactose intolerance among individuals is offering a positive market outlook. Moreover, camel milk contains significantly lower levels of lactose as compared to cow milk, making it a viable option for individuals with lactose intolerance. Furthermore, the digestibility of camel milk is enhanced by its unique protein structure and composition.

𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬:

The increasing consumption of healthy food products among the masses around the world is contributing to the market growth. Besides this, camel milk is rich in essential nutrients, making it a suitable option for health-conscious individuals. It is a natural source of vitamins, including vitamin C and B vitamins and minerals, such as iron, zinc, and magnesium. Additionally, camel milk contains higher levels of unsaturated fatty acids, which are considered healthy for heart. Moreover, people are increasingly preferring nutritional food products to maintain an active lifestyle.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

Camelicious

Al Ain Dairy

Desert Farms

Vital Camel Milk

Tiviski Dairy

Camilk Dairy

Camel Dairy Farm Smits

Camel Milk Co Australia

Camel Milk South Africa

𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

Raw Camel Milk

Pasteurized Camel Milk

Flavoured Camel Milk

Camel Milk Cheese

Camel Milk Yoghurt

Camel Milk Ice Cream

Camel Milk Laban

Camel Milk Ghee

Camel Milk Infant Formula

Camel Milk Powder

Others

On the basis of product type, the market has been classified into raw camel milk, pasteurized camel milk, flavored camel milk, camel milk cheese, camel milk yoghurt, camel milk ice cream, camel milk laban, camel milk infant formula, camel milk powder, and others.

𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Others

Based on the distribution channel, the market has been divided into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, online stores, and others.

𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

Cartons

Bottles

Cans

Jars

Others

On the basis of packaging type, the market has been segregated into cartons, bottles, cans, jars, and others.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Region-wise, the camel dairy market is segmented into Africa, Middle East, Asia, Oceania, and Rest of the world.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

The rising focus on environmental sustainability is supporting the market growth. In line with this, camel farming is often considered more eco-friendly as compared to traditional dairy farming.Moreover, camels are well-adapted to arid environments and require fewer resources, such as water and food, than cows. Apart from this, governing agencies in several countries are encouraging camel dairy farming by undertaking various initiatives. They are offering subsidies and research grants, which are bolstering the market growth. Furthermore, these initiatives benefit in expanding camel dairy production and accessibility worldwide.

