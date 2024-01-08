Submit Release
Senate Bill 1030 Printer's Number 1316

PENNSYLVANIA, January 8 - PRINTER'S NO. 1316

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1030

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY VOGEL, LANGERHOLC, PENNYCUICK, BROWN, GEBHARD,

LAUGHLIN, HUTCHINSON, DUSH, FARRY, CULVER AND MASTRIANO,

JANUARY 8, 2024

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, JANUARY 8, 2024

AN ACT

Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in minors, providing for the offense

of trafficking drugs containing fentanyl to minors; and

imposing a penalty.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Title 18 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:

§ 6314.1. Trafficking drugs containing fentanyl to minors.

(a) General rule.--Notwithstanding section 6314 (relating to

sentencing and penalties for trafficking drugs to minors), a

person over 18 years of age commits a felony of the second

degree if the person intentionally administers, dispenses,

delivers, gives, prescribes, sells or distributes any controlled

substance or counterfeit controlled substance in violation of

section 13(a)(14) or (30) of the act of April 14, 1972 (P.L.233,

No.64), known as The Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and

Cosmetic Act, and that controlled substance contains fentanyl or

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

Senate Bill 1030 Printer's Number 1316

