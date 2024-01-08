Senate Bill 1030 Printer's Number 1316
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1030
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY VOGEL, LANGERHOLC, PENNYCUICK, BROWN, GEBHARD,
LAUGHLIN, HUTCHINSON, DUSH, FARRY, CULVER AND MASTRIANO,
JANUARY 8, 2024
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, JANUARY 8, 2024
AN ACT
Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in minors, providing for the offense
of trafficking drugs containing fentanyl to minors; and
imposing a penalty.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Title 18 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:
§ 6314.1. Trafficking drugs containing fentanyl to minors.
(a) General rule.--Notwithstanding section 6314 (relating to
sentencing and penalties for trafficking drugs to minors), a
person over 18 years of age commits a felony of the second
degree if the person intentionally administers, dispenses,
delivers, gives, prescribes, sells or distributes any controlled
substance or counterfeit controlled substance in violation of
section 13(a)(14) or (30) of the act of April 14, 1972 (P.L.233,
No.64), known as The Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and
Cosmetic Act, and that controlled substance contains fentanyl or
