Senate Bill 1000 Printer's Number 1314

PENNSYLVANIA, January 8 - PRINTER'S NO. 1314

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1000

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY J. WARD, TARTAGLIONE, KEARNEY, DUSH, HUTCHINSON,

BREWSTER, COLEMAN, MASTRIANO, CULVER, PENNYCUICK, LAUGHLIN,

FLYNN, STEFANO, ARGALL, AUMENT AND BARTOLOTTA,

JANUARY 8, 2024

REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, JANUARY 8, 2024

AN ACT

Amending the act of November 21, 2016 (P.L.1318, No.169),

entitled "An act providing for pharmacy audit procedures, for

registration of pharmacy benefits managers and auditing

entities, for maximum allowable cost transparency and for

prescription drugs reimbursed under the PACE and PACENET

program; and making related repeals," further providing for

title of act; in preliminary provisions, further providing

for short title and for definitions; in pharmacy audits,

further providing for limitations; and providing for pharmacy

benefits manager contract requirements and prohibited acts.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The title and section 101 of the act of November

21, 2016 (P.L.1318, No.169), known as the Pharmacy Audit

Integrity and Transparency Act, are amended to read:

AN ACT

Providing for pharmacy audit procedures, for registration of

pharmacy benefits managers and auditing entities, for maximum

allowable cost transparency and for prescription drugs

reimbursed under the PACE and PACENET program and for

pharmacy benefit managers contract requirements and

