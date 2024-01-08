Senate Bill 1000 Printer's Number 1314
PENNSYLVANIA, January 8 - PRINTER'S NO. 1314
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1000
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY J. WARD, TARTAGLIONE, KEARNEY, DUSH, HUTCHINSON,
BREWSTER, COLEMAN, MASTRIANO, CULVER, PENNYCUICK, LAUGHLIN,
FLYNN, STEFANO, ARGALL, AUMENT AND BARTOLOTTA,
JANUARY 8, 2024
REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, JANUARY 8, 2024
AN ACT
Amending the act of November 21, 2016 (P.L.1318, No.169),
entitled "An act providing for pharmacy audit procedures, for
registration of pharmacy benefits managers and auditing
entities, for maximum allowable cost transparency and for
prescription drugs reimbursed under the PACE and PACENET
program; and making related repeals," further providing for
title of act; in preliminary provisions, further providing
for short title and for definitions; in pharmacy audits,
further providing for limitations; and providing for pharmacy
benefits manager contract requirements and prohibited acts.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The title and section 101 of the act of November
21, 2016 (P.L.1318, No.169), known as the Pharmacy Audit
Integrity and Transparency Act, are amended to read:
AN ACT
Providing for pharmacy audit procedures, for registration of
pharmacy benefits managers and auditing entities, for maximum
allowable cost transparency and for prescription drugs
reimbursed under the PACE and PACENET program and for
pharmacy benefit managers contract requirements and
