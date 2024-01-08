Senate Bill 1031 Printer's Number 1317

PENNSYLVANIA, January 8 - PRINTER'S NO. 1317

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1031

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY A. WILLIAMS, GEBHARD, HAYWOOD, ROTHMAN, PHILLIPS-

HILL, STREET, SCHWANK, DUSH, COLEMAN, COSTA AND SAVAL,

JANUARY 8, 2024

REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,

JANUARY 8, 2024

AN ACT

Amending the act of May 3, 1933 (P.L.242, No.86), entitled "An

act to promote the public health and safety by providing for

examination, licensing and granting of permits for those who

desire to engage in the profession of cosmetology; defining

cosmetology, and regulating cosmetology salons, schools,

students, apprentices, teachers, managers, manicurists and

cosmetologists; conferring powers and duties upon the

Commissioner of Professional and Occupational Affairs of the

Department of State; providing for appeals to certain courts

by applicants and licensees; and providing penalties,"

further providing for definitions, for practice without

license prohibited, for eligibility requirements for

examination, for limited licenses, for requirements of a

school of cosmetology, for practice in licensed salons only,

for booth rental prohibited, for sanitary rules and for fees;

providing for municipal registration, business license and

taxes; further providing for duration and renewal of licenses

and for penalties; and providing for waiver of certain fees,

fines and penalties.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The definitions of "cosmetology," "limited

license," "natural hair braider" and "natural hair braiding" in

section 1 of the act of May 3, 1933 (P.L.242, No.86), referred

to as the Cosmetology Law, are amended to read:

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25