Senate Bill 1031 Printer's Number 1317
PENNSYLVANIA, January 8 - PRINTER'S NO. 1317
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1031
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY A. WILLIAMS, GEBHARD, HAYWOOD, ROTHMAN, PHILLIPS-
HILL, STREET, SCHWANK, DUSH, COLEMAN, COSTA AND SAVAL,
JANUARY 8, 2024
REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,
JANUARY 8, 2024
AN ACT
Amending the act of May 3, 1933 (P.L.242, No.86), entitled "An
act to promote the public health and safety by providing for
examination, licensing and granting of permits for those who
desire to engage in the profession of cosmetology; defining
cosmetology, and regulating cosmetology salons, schools,
students, apprentices, teachers, managers, manicurists and
cosmetologists; conferring powers and duties upon the
Commissioner of Professional and Occupational Affairs of the
Department of State; providing for appeals to certain courts
by applicants and licensees; and providing penalties,"
further providing for definitions, for practice without
license prohibited, for eligibility requirements for
examination, for limited licenses, for requirements of a
school of cosmetology, for practice in licensed salons only,
for booth rental prohibited, for sanitary rules and for fees;
providing for municipal registration, business license and
taxes; further providing for duration and renewal of licenses
and for penalties; and providing for waiver of certain fees,
fines and penalties.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The definitions of "cosmetology," "limited
license," "natural hair braider" and "natural hair braiding" in
section 1 of the act of May 3, 1933 (P.L.242, No.86), referred
to as the Cosmetology Law, are amended to read:
