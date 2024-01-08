Submit Release
Senate Bill 1032 Printer's Number 1318

PENNSYLVANIA, January 8 - (m) Regulations regarding electronic driver's licenses and

electronic identification cards.--The department shall

promulgate regulations as necessary to issue and verify

electronic products issued by the department under this title or

by other government entities.

(n) Electronic products.--

(1) The department may issue only one electronic product

to an individual. The data fields in the electronic product

shall match the data fields held by the department for the

product holder at the time the electronic product is issued.

(2) Changes and updates to data fields held by the

department shall be reflected in the data fields in the

electronic product. The department shall update the data

fields of electronic products when the department updates the

records of holders of electronic products, but not later than

30 days of updating the records. An electronic product device

shall permit the update of the data fields of the electronic

product with the department periodically to determine the

operating system and application compliance and to update the

data fields on the electronic product.

(o) Third-party electronic product systems.--The department

may issue electronic products through an electronic product

system owned, operated or controlled by a third party. Prior to

issuing electronic products through a third-party electronic

product system, the department must enter into an agreement with

the third party to protect the confidentiality of the

information contained in records held by the department or the

data fields of electronic credentials as required by this title.

(p) Electronic driver's license and electronic

identification card verification system.--

