Senate Bill 1032 Printer's Number 1318

PENNSYLVANIA, January 8 - (m) Regulations regarding electronic driver's licenses and
electronic identification cards.--The department shall
promulgate regulations as necessary to issue and verify
electronic products issued by the department under this title or
by other government entities.
(n) Electronic products.--
(1) The department may issue only one electronic product
to an individual. The data fields in the electronic product
shall match the data fields held by the department for the
product holder at the time the electronic product is issued.
(2) Changes and updates to data fields held by the
department shall be reflected in the data fields in the
electronic product. The department shall update the data
fields of electronic products when the department updates the
records of holders of electronic products, but not later than
30 days of updating the records. An electronic product device
shall permit the update of the data fields of the electronic
product with the department periodically to determine the
operating system and application compliance and to update the
data fields on the electronic product.
(o) Third-party electronic product systems.--The department
may issue electronic products through an electronic product
system owned, operated or controlled by a third party. Prior to
issuing electronic products through a third-party electronic
product system, the department must enter into an agreement with
the third party to protect the confidentiality of the
information contained in records held by the department or the
data fields of electronic credentials as required by this title.
(p) Electronic driver's license and electronic
identification card verification system.--
