Senate Bill 342 Printer's Number 1315

destruction, use, modification or disclosure.

(3) Deletion of student data if the educational entity

(3) Deletion of student data if the educational entity

requests deletion of student data that is under the control

of the educational entity.

(4) Assurance that any contract the provider enters with

any subcontractor will contain the same binding provisions

that the provider is subject to and the same protections and

prohibited uses of student data for the subcontractor.

(b.1) Damages.--The use of student data contrary to the

provisions of this subarticle shall subject the provider to all

remedies and damages available to the student or the student's

parent or legal guardian and the educational entity. The payment

of damages for actual costs incurred by the educational entity

for any and all occurrences of a violation or a compromise of

student information, records or content, shall be the

responsibility of the provider if damages were caused by the

provider's failure to protect student data.

(c) Duties to be included.--A contract for goods or services

with a provider shall contain, at a minimum, the duties and

requirements under section 1326-C.

(d) Use of model contract.--An educational entity, in its

sole discretion, may base its contract on the model contract

developed by the department or may develop an original contract

to meet the requirements of this subarticle.

(e) Limitation.--Except when applicable in Federal or State

law, or clearly expressed in this subarticle, the selling or

disclosing of student data prohibition does not apply to a

merger or acquisition of a provider by another provider when the

acquiring or successor provider continues to be subject to this

subarticle and the prohibition of acts, uses or disclosures of

