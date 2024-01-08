Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,322 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,416 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 1035 Printer's Number 1311

PENNSYLVANIA, January 8 - * * *

(4) If a child is alleged to be in need of other

protective services, the appropriate county agency, in

coordination with the appropriate Family Advocacy Program

representative, if applicable, shall assess the needs of the

child as provided in this chapter.

§ 6335. Access to information in Statewide database.

(a) Request for information.--A county agency, Family

Advocacy Program representative or law enforcement official

shall use the Statewide toll-free telephone number, or any

manner prescribed by the department, to determine the existence

of any prior reports involving a subject of the report. If the

Statewide database contains information related to a report or a

pending investigation or assessment concerning a subject of the

report, the department shall immediately convey this information

to the county agency, Family Advocacy Program representative or

law enforcement official.

* * *

Section 4. Sections 6336(a) and 6340(a) of Title 23 are

amended by adding paragraphs to read:

§ 6336. Information in Statewide database.

(a) Information authorized.--The Statewide database shall

include and shall be limited to the following information:

* * *

(6.1) Whether the report concerns a military family and,

if so, any necessary explanatory information.

* * *

§ 6340. Release of information in confidential reports.

(a) General rule.--Reports specified in section 6339

(relating to confidentiality of reports) shall only be made

20240SB1035PN1311 - 4 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

You just read:

Senate Bill 1035 Printer's Number 1311

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more