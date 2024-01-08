Senate Bill 1035 Printer's Number 1311
PENNSYLVANIA, January 8 - * * *
(4) If a child is alleged to be in need of other
protective services, the appropriate county agency, in
coordination with the appropriate Family Advocacy Program
representative, if applicable, shall assess the needs of the
child as provided in this chapter.
§ 6335. Access to information in Statewide database.
(a) Request for information.--A county agency, Family
Advocacy Program representative or law enforcement official
shall use the Statewide toll-free telephone number, or any
manner prescribed by the department, to determine the existence
of any prior reports involving a subject of the report. If the
Statewide database contains information related to a report or a
pending investigation or assessment concerning a subject of the
report, the department shall immediately convey this information
to the county agency, Family Advocacy Program representative or
law enforcement official.
* * *
Section 4. Sections 6336(a) and 6340(a) of Title 23 are
amended by adding paragraphs to read:
§ 6336. Information in Statewide database.
(a) Information authorized.--The Statewide database shall
include and shall be limited to the following information:
* * *
(6.1) Whether the report concerns a military family and,
if so, any necessary explanatory information.
* * *
§ 6340. Release of information in confidential reports.
(a) General rule.--Reports specified in section 6339
(relating to confidentiality of reports) shall only be made
