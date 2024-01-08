Senate Resolution 222 Printer's Number 1312
PENNSYLVANIA, January 8 - of the United States Capitol in eight places nearly
simultaneously with more than 9,400 rioters; and
WHEREAS, Police were thinly placed that day and vastly
outnumbered by rioters, and police described this planned and
executed attack as a war zone with people who were prepared for
a fight, armed with tactical items, including, but not limited
to, pepper spray, smoke grenades, gas grenades, pepper balls,
flash bangs, gas masks, body armor, two-way radios, military
tactical gear, bulletproof vests and more; and
WHEREAS, After almost an hour and a half into the battle,
rioters breached multiple parts of the United States Capitol
almost simultaneously and sought out the Vice President and
members of the Congress of the United States, while destroying
large parts of the historical building and its priceless
artifacts; and
WHEREAS, Police protected the Vice President, members of the
Congress of the United States and their staff from harm, even as
rioters invaded the House and Senate chambers; and
WHEREAS, Police continued to defend the United States Capitol
in a battle that raged for almost four hours before members of
the National Guard and other law enforcement provided
reinforcements and were able to sweep the rioters out of the
building; and
WHEREAS, Despite the interruption and trauma, as soon as law
enforcement cleared the building, the members of the Congress of
the United States returned to their chambers in solidarity to
complete the electoral college process and fulfill their
requirements under the United States Constitution; and
WHEREAS, Approximately 140 police officers were injured in
defense of our country; and
