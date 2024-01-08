Senate Bill 1036 Printer's Number 1313
PENNSYLVANIA, January 8 - (iii) The director from each of the department's
Regional Children, Youth and Families Offices.
(iv) One trauma survivor and one community
stakeholder from each of the following regions of the
Commonwealth:
(A) The northwest region, composed of Cameron,
Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest,
Jefferson, Lawrence, McKean, Mercer, Venango and
Warren Counties.
(B) The southwest region, composed of Allegheny,
Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Cambria, Fayette, Greene,
Indiana, Somerset, Washington and Westmoreland
Counties.
(C) The northcentral region, composed of
Bradford, Centre, Clinton, Columbia, Lycoming,
Montour, Northumberland, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan,
Tioga and Union Counties.
(D) The southcentral region, composed of Adams,
Bedford, Blair, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin,
Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Lebanon, Mifflin, Perry
and York Counties.
(E) The northeast region, composed of Carbon,
Lackawanna, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Northampton,
Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming Counties.
(F) The southeast region, composed of Bucks,
Berks, Chester, Delaware, Lancaster, Montgomery,
Philadelphia and Schuylkill Counties.
(d) Meetings.--The coalition shall meet on a regular basis
at such times and places as it may designate, but no less than
six times per year, and report their meeting minutes to the
