Senate Bill 1036 Printer's Number 1313

(iii) The director from each of the department's

Regional Children, Youth and Families Offices.

(iv) One trauma survivor and one community

stakeholder from each of the following regions of the

Commonwealth:

(A) The northwest region, composed of Cameron,

Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest,

Jefferson, Lawrence, McKean, Mercer, Venango and

Warren Counties.

(B) The southwest region, composed of Allegheny,

Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Cambria, Fayette, Greene,

Indiana, Somerset, Washington and Westmoreland

Counties.

(C) The northcentral region, composed of

Bradford, Centre, Clinton, Columbia, Lycoming,

Montour, Northumberland, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan,

Tioga and Union Counties.

(D) The southcentral region, composed of Adams,

Bedford, Blair, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin,

Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Lebanon, Mifflin, Perry

and York Counties.

(E) The northeast region, composed of Carbon,

Lackawanna, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Northampton,

Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming Counties.

(F) The southeast region, composed of Bucks,

Berks, Chester, Delaware, Lancaster, Montgomery,

Philadelphia and Schuylkill Counties.

(d) Meetings.--The coalition shall meet on a regular basis

at such times and places as it may designate, but no less than

six times per year, and report their meeting minutes to the

