UM students win two news awards

MACAU, January 9 - A team of fourth-year students from the Department of Communication of the Faculty of Social Sciences (FSS) at the University of Macau (UM) won second runner-up in two English categories, Best in News Writing and Best in Art and Culture News Reporting, at the 2023 Campus News Awards organised by China Daily Hong Kong for their English publication UM Bridges 2023—Élan.

This year’s Campus News Award attracted the participation of a total of 3,600 students from 84 leading universities in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan, with more than 1,000 entries. The awards presentation ceremony was held at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (Guangzhou). Li Xu and Lam Ieng Ieng, who are both fourth-year students in the Department of Communications of FSS and Cheong Kun Lun College, attended the ceremony on behalf of the UM team, together with their instructor José Carlos Matias. Matias said that he was pleased to see that the competition offered students from different places the opportunity to exchange ideas and that he was proud of the winning students.

The publication UM Bridges 2023—Élan was created by seven fourth-year students in the Department of Communication of FSS under the instruction of José Carlos Matias. The articles ‘Culture on Your Hands’ and ‘Inheriting Cultural Identity’ were awarded second runner-up in the English categories of Best in News Writing and Best in Art and Culture News Reporting, respectively.

The Campus News Award aims to encourage university students to actively participate in campus news reporting, hone their news writing and multimedia production skills, and provide a platform for young students from mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan to engage in exchange and interaction. The award, now in its 12th edition, has a judging panel consisting of more than 100 government officials, media professionals, business executives, and university professors, and has attracted attention from the academic community and the news industry.