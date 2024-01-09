United Renewables Embraces COP28 Insights to Forge a Progressive Path in 2024

COP28 Debrief Breakfast – London Business School

DOUGLAS, Isle of Man, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the wake of the influential COP28 Debrief Breakfast , United Renewables is poised to announce its ambitious plans for 2024, marking a significant step forward in the renewable energy sector. This strategic move, influenced by the outcomes of COP28, positions the company to address the challenges and seize the opportunities in a rapidly evolving energy landscape.

The COP28 Debrief Breakfast , hosted by ESG Books, the Climate Bonds Initiative, and the Wheeler Institute at London Business School, brought together industry leaders for a critical discussion on the intersection of climate change, finance, and policy. United Renewables played a pivotal role in these conversations, shaping a forward-thinking strategy that responds to the global need for sustainable energy solutions.

United Renewables' Vision for 2024:

Ramping Up Renewable Energy: Aligned with the global goal to triple renewable energy by 2030, United Renewables is expanding its portfolio of green energy projects.

Aligned with the global goal to triple renewable energy by 2030, United Renewables is expanding its portfolio of green energy projects. Innovating in Green Finance: The company is at the forefront of developing financial models that drive investment in sustainable technologies.

The company is at the forefront of developing financial models that drive investment in sustainable technologies. Advocating for Systemic Change: Recognising the urgency of climate action, United Renewables is pushing for broad changes across industries to achieve rapid decarbonisation.

Recognising the urgency of climate action, United Renewables is pushing for broad changes across industries to achieve rapid decarbonisation. Setting New Standards: As a leader in renewable energy, United Renewables is committed to raising the bar for sustainability and innovation.

Join United Renewables on Its Exciting Journey

United Renewables invites everyone to be part of this transformative journey towards a sustainable 2024. By staying informed about climate change and the company's initiatives and progress, individuals and organisations can contribute to a collective movement towards a greener future.

To learn more about United Renewables' plans for 2024 and its role in shaping the future of energy, please visit United Renewables Website .

About United Renewables:

United Renewables is at the forefront of the renewable energy sector, dedicated to providing diverse green energy solutions, including solar, wind, hydro, and bioenergy. The company is committed to fostering sustainable futures, reducing global carbon footprints, and empowering communities through innovation and environmental stewardship.

About the Conversations on Climate Podcast:

United Renewables' Conversations on Climate podcast , now nearing the end of its second season, offers enlightening insights on climate change. The podcast combines academic knowledge with practical industry experience, covering topics from game theory to algae-powered innovations. Season 2, developed in collaboration with the London Business School Alumni Energy Club, provides a roadmap for professionals navigating the climate conundrum.

For the latest episodes and updates, subscribe to the Conversations on Climate Channel on YouTube , Apple Podcasts , Podbean , and Spotify .

For all related articles .

Conversations on Climate is a joint production of United Renewables and the London Business School Alumni Energy Club.

Conversations on Climate brings world-leading thinkers from business and academia together to share their expertise on the subject of climate change. Guests include Sir Andrew Likierman, Julio Dal Poz, Professor Jean-Pierre Benoît, Professor Ioannou, Tara Schmidt, Professor Dan Cable, Professor Zoe Chance, Professor Lynda Gratton, Tom Gosling, Eduardo Famini Silva, Dr. Linda Yueh, Yariv Cohen, François Ortalo-Magné, Professor Randall Peterson, Matt Winning, Abel Martins Alexandre, Dr. Marcel Olbert, Professor Rupert Merson, Costas Markides and Professor Brian Caulfield.

Contact Information:

Isabella Hawke – Sales and Marketing Consultant



United Renewables



Phone: +447624457139



Email: IIhawke@unitedrenewables.co.uk



Web: unitedrenewables.co.uk

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/db7e40db-63a3-46c4-b1b5-2932317b2a94