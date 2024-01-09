Global Metallic Glass Market to total US$ 1,653.7 million by 2034, rising at a 6.9% CAGR | Fact.MR Study

Sustainable Manufacturing Driving the Metallic Glass Market Gowth

Rockville, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global metallic glass market is estimated at US$ 927.4 million in 2024, projected to grow steadily with a 6.9% CAGR through 2034. The market is projected to account for valuation of US$ 1,653.7 million by 2034. Metallic glass find their application in various industries seeking advanced materials as it possess exceptional properties such as high strength, durability, corrosion resistance, and flexibility.



The versatility of metallic glass allows for a broad spectrum of applications across multiple industries such as consumer electronics to aerospace and healthcare. Industries, particularly automotive and aerospace, continuously seek lightweight materials to enhance fuel efficiency and overall performance. The lightweight yet strong nature of metallic glasses positions them as a favorable alternative to conventional metals.

Metallic glasses are finding new applications beyond traditional sectors. From medical implants to high-performance sports equipment, there is an expanding range of uses owing to their unique properties and versatile nature. In the biomedical field, there is a growing interest in biocompatible materials. Metallic glasses, with their corrosion resistance and potential for tailored biocompatibility, are emerging as candidates for medical implants and devices.

Increasing emphasis on sustainable materials has led to a spotlight on metallic glasses due to their recyclability and potential eco-friendly attributes. With the trend toward smaller, more intricate electronic devices, metallic glasses are gaining traction due to their ability to meet demands for smaller, yet resilient component.

Rising demand for Advanced Magnetic Tape Drives (AMTDs) and electronic devices is propelling the increasing popularity of metallic glass, projecting a significant surge in demand in the foreseeable future. Furthermore, heightened emphasis on energy conservation is anticipated to bolster the global metallic glass market during the forecast period.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 1,653.7 million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 6.9% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 48 Tables No. of Figures 144 Figures

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global metallic glass market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.9% through 2034.

The North America metallic glass market is expected to grow at a remarkable CAGR of 6.2% through 2034.

The metallic glass industry in the United States holds a dominant share of 68.3% in 2024.The United States dominates the global metallic glass market, valued at US$ 163.4 million in 2024.

The metallic glass industry in China is expected to rise at a CAGR of 6.6% through 2034.

Based on the material type, metal-metal segment hold a 63.1% market share in 2024.

The electrical and electronics products segment dominates application with a 25.7% share in 2024.

“The growing application in various industries stimulating demand for metallic glasses,” remarks an analyst at Fact.MR.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Liquidmetal Technologies Inc.

Materion Corporation

Amorphous Material Inc.

Heraeus Holding GmbH

Hitachi Metals Ltd

SCHOTT AG

Toshiba Materials Co. Ltd

Miyou Group Co. Ltd

Metglas Inc.

Alloys International Inc.

Competitive Landscape

Investment in research and development by market players is aimed at creating fresh compositions, refining manufacturing techniques, and uncovering innovative uses for metallic glasses. This approach drives innovation, ensuring that leading companies remain at the forefront in terms of technology and diverse product offerings.

Amorphous Material Inc.: Amorphous Material Inc. is involved in the research, development, and production of amorphous metals and metallic glass alloys. They work on refining alloy compositions and manufacturing processes to improve the properties and expand the applications of metallic glasses.

Heraeus Holding GmbH: Heraeus focuses on various industries, including electronics, healthcare, and automotive, offering a broad range of materials and technologies. They contribute to the metallic glass market by providing specialized alloys and solutions for specific applications within these sectors.

Country-wise Insights

What is the Growth Scenario of the Metallic Glass Market in the United States?

“Rising Manufacturing Capabilities in the Country drive Market Demand”

By the end of 2034, the United States is expected to possess 72.5% of the North American market share. The US market for metallic glasses has been fueled by the growing need for high-performance materials with exceptional qualities across a range of industries.

Healthcare, consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace, and other industries have been investigating the potential uses of metallic glasses. The United States is able to increase the production of metallic glass due to its excellent manufacturing capabilities and technological know-how.

Research institutes, governmental organisations, and private businesses have been working together to promote innovation and hasten the nation's development of metallic spectacles.

The development of innovative materials and technological innovation are encouraged by government programmes, which in turn fuel the expansion of China's metallic glass sector. Market expansion benefits from funding, incentives, and regulations that support research and industrial uses.

Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Glass-Free HD 3D Display Market: The global glass-free HD 3D display market is worth US$ 887.40 million in 2023 and is projected to climb to US$ 3.88 billion by the end of 2033.

Coated Glass Market: Global demand for coated glass is forecasted to accelerate at 9.4% CAGR and reach a market value of US$ 104 billion by 2034-end.

Glass Insulation Market: The global glass insulation market stands at a value of US$ 66.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 140 billion by 2033-end.

More Valuable Insights

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global metallic glass market, presenting historical analysis from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for the period of 2024-2034.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of Material Type (Metal-Metal, Metal- Metalloids) by Application ( Electrical & Electronics products, Magnetic products, Sensors and Measuring Instruments, Others) across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, Middle East and Africa).

