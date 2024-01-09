Recyclable Packaging Market to Surpass USD 13.58 Billion by 2030, Fueled by Sustainable Solutions
The Recyclable Packaging market, valued at USD 9.3 billion in 2022, is poised to achieve a remarkable market size of USD 13.58 billion by 2030.
The Recyclable Packaging Market to achieve a remarkable size of USD 13.58 billion by 2030 with CAGR of 4.85% by 2030, | Increasing demand from household and FMCG sectors will boost the market growth”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SNS Insider Research Reveals Recyclable Packaging Market's growth trajectory, emphasizing sustainability, consumer awareness, and government support as key catalysts for its continued expansion.
The Recyclable Packaging market, valued at USD 9.3 billion in 2022, is poised to achieve a remarkable market size of USD 13.58 billion by 2030. The projected compound annual growth rate of 4.85% from 2023 to 2030 indicates sustained market expansion, as outlined in the comprehensive SNS Insider report.
𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐲𝐜𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
• Amcor
• Be Green Packaging
• Nampak
• Sealed Air
• Mondi
• DS Smith
• Evergreen Packaging
• Tetra Laval
• Ball Corp
• International Paper and other players.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞:
Recyclable packaging solutions, utilizing eco-friendly materials such as paper and bioplastics, are at the forefront of reducing carbon footprints and curbing landfill waste. This burgeoning industry embraces recycled content packaging, reusable options, and degradable alternatives, meeting the heightened demand for sustainable solutions. The appeal of these packaging choices lies in their user-friendly nature, cost-effectiveness, and their seamless alignment with the growing environmental consciousness of both businesses and consumers.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:
The recyclable packaging market experiences robust growth driven by escalating consumer awareness and the surging demand for eco-friendly solutions. Government initiatives advocating recycling further propel this momentum, fostering a sustainable packaging landscape. The industry gains impetus from the expanding household and FMCG sectors, witnessing an increased adoption of recyclable materials. Particularly, the Asia-Pacific region plays a pivotal role in this surge, with a burgeoning appetite for sustainable packaging in the thriving food and beverage sector. Additionally, the rise of e-commerce offers new avenues for market expansion, aligning with the growing appreciation and knowledge regarding the pivotal role of recycled packaging in environmental stewardship.
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:
In the segment analysis, recycled papers and plastics emerge as dominant packaging materials, reflecting their versatile applications across various industries. Paper & cardboard packaging leads in packaging types due to its eco-friendliness and adaptability. Among end-use segments, food & beverages, healthcare, and personal care & cosmetics showcase prominence, driven by a heightened demand for sustainable packaging solutions.
This segmental dominance is attributed to the advantageous characteristics of these materials, such as recyclability and cost-effectiveness, underscoring the widespread adoption of environmentally conscious practices across diverse sectors.
𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐊𝐄𝐓 𝐒𝐄𝐆𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐒
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥
• Paper
• Glass
• Plastic
• Wood
• Aluminium
• Recycled Papers
• Tinplate
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Paper & Cardboard
• Void Fill Packaging
• Bubble Wrap
• Pouches & Envelopes
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞
• Food & Beverages
• Healthcare Industry
• Personal Care & Cosmetics
• Others
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:
Asia Pacific commands the largest share in the recyclable packaging market, buoyed by a populous demographic, growing environmental consciousness, and supportive government regulations favoring sustainable practices. The region's ongoing commitment to eco-friendly packaging solutions, coupled with a shift towards a circular economy, positions it as a key driver of market growth. In Europe, stringent environmental regulations and policies contribute to a steadily expanding recycled packaging market. The European Union's goals for increased recyclable material usage align with consumer awareness, fostering a growing demand for sustainable packaging. North America anticipates the fastest CAGR, propelled by heightened consumer awareness, government initiatives, and widespread corporate adoption of recyclable packaging.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬:
• Asia Pacific holds the largest market share, driven by a large population, environmental awareness, and government support for sustainable packaging.
• Europe's market expands due to strict environmental regulations and consumer awareness, promoting the adoption of eco-friendly packaging.
• North America experiences the fastest growth, fueled by increasing demand for sustainable solutions and government initiatives.
𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:
• In September 2023, Nestlé committed to making 100% of its packaging recyclable or reusable by 2025, while simultaneously reducing virgin plastics use by one third.
• In October 2023, Coca-Cola Philippines launched bottles made from 100% PET, supporting sustainability and educating consumers on tackling plastic waste.
