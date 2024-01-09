Rutland Barracks // Possession of Heroin, Arrest on Warrant
CASE#: 23B4008309
TROOPER: Shaughnessy
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 12/30/2023 at approximately 1722 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Rutland, VT
VIOLATION: Possession of Heroin, Arrest on warrant
ACCUSED: Travis Bunnell
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On December 30, 2023, at approximately 1722 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks located Travis Bunnell (33) in a Rutland area shopping plaza. Bunnell was known to have an active warrant for his arrest and was taken into custody. During a subsequent search troopers located suspected heroin. Bunnell was taken into custody and transported to Marble Valley Regional Correctional Center where he was lodged on the warrant. Bunnell was issued a citation to appear in Rutland Criminal Court for the above charge.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/02/2024 at 1230 hours
COURT: Rutland County Court, Criminal Division
BAIL: $5000.00
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.