Rutland Barracks // Possession of Heroin, Arrest on Warrant

CASE#: 23B4008309

 

TROOPER: Shaughnessy

 

STATION: Rutland              

 

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

 

DATE/TIME: 12/30/2023 at approximately 1722 hours

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rutland, VT

 

VIOLATION: Possession of Heroin, Arrest on warrant

 

 

ACCUSED: Travis Bunnell

 

AGE: 33

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On December 30, 2023, at approximately 1722 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks located Travis Bunnell (33) in a Rutland area shopping plaza. Bunnell was known to have an active warrant for his arrest and was taken into custody. During a subsequent search troopers located suspected heroin. Bunnell was taken into custody and transported to Marble Valley Regional Correctional Center where he was lodged on the warrant. Bunnell was issued a citation to appear in Rutland Criminal Court for the above charge.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

 

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/02/2024 at 1230 hours

 

COURT: Rutland County Court, Criminal Division

 

BAIL: $5000.00

 

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

 

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

 

 


