Derby Barracks / Crash - DUI#3

CASE#: 24A5000152
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Anthony Rice
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 01/08/2024 2016 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Leadville Rd, Newport Center, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #3
ACCUSED: Daniel Belisle
AGE: 59
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Center, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 01/08/2024 at approximately 2016 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Leadville Rd in the Town of Newport Center, VT. Through the trooper’s investigation, it was determined that the male operator, later identified as, Daniel Belisle, 59 of Newport Center, VT, was unable to maintain his lane of travel and crashed into a tree off the roadway. During investigation, troopers observed Belisle to have multiple indicators of impairment. Belisle was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Derby Barracks for further processing and was later jailed on lack of $200 bail.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/09/2024 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Orleans Superior Court - Criminal Division
