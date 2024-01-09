Presidents presents appointment decisions to ambassadors, heads of representative agencies abroad

VIETNAM, January 9 -

HÀ NỘI — President Võ Văn Thưởng handed over appointment decisions to 26 ambassadors and heads of Vietnamese representative agencies abroad for 2024-27, and assigned tasks to them.

Addressing the hand-over ceremony, Thưởng asked the diplomats to follow instructions of Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng at the 32nd National Diplomatic Conference last December to fulfill their tasks.

He also asked them to carry forward significant achievements the diplomatic sector made in 2023, reminding them of both opportunities and challenges ahead.

Stressing the importance of the 2024-27 tenure to implementing resolutions adopted at the 13th National Party Congress, Thưởng said the ambassadors and representative agency chiefs need to keep a close watch on the situation at home and in host countries to provide consultations for the Party and the State in building foreign policies and enhancing external relations.

Foreign relations should serve economic development, he said, highlighting cultural diplomacy should be prioritised as it plays a crucial role in promoting the image of Vietnamese land and people.

The leader also requested the diplomats to promote multilateral diplomacy, actively and responsibly participate in regional and international mechanisms and forums, and well perform their important task of citizen support. — VNS