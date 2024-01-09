Blackford and Nurea Announce Partnership to Bring Cardiovascular Analysis Software to Healthcare Providers

EDINBURGH, Scotland, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blackford, the pioneering strategic healthcare AI platform and solutions provider, and Nurea, a leader in cardiovascular AI solutions, today announced a commercial partnership to bring Nurea’s PRAEVAorta® 2 solution to healthcare professionals via the Blackford Platform.



Under this strategic partnership, Nurea's innovative technology will be integrated with Blackford's enterprise AI platform. Blackford's platform and services provide healthcare professionals access to an extensive portfolio of 100+ medical AI solutions designed to drive clinical efficiency and improve patient outcomes. By integrating Nurea’s advanced AI tool, healthcare providers will gain access to automated analysis of CT images to enable better treatment and monitoring of cardiovascular pathologies.

Nurea is dedicated to revolutionizing cardiovascular healthcare, specializing in software development for the analysis of CT scans. The PRAEVAorta® 2 software allows surgeons to immediately visualize the status of the aorta through geometrical data, helping them make accurate and reliable diagnosis easier, faster and earlier.

"Nurea's commitment to the detection and prevention of cardiovascular accidents fits perfectly with our mission to improve the lives of patients and populations by leveraging AI to drive healthcare efficiencies," said Ben Panter, Founder and CEO of Blackford. "We’re therefore delighted to add Nurea’s PRAEVAorta® 2 application to the extensive portfolio of solutions available via our tried-and-tested AI platform.”

“We are delighted to initiate this new collaboration with the Blackford team and benefit from their historic position as a reference provider of AI solutions to medical centers,” said Florian Bernard, co-founder and CEO of Nurea. “We see the partnership with Blackford as a real game changer in our go-to-market strategy to speed up the commercialization of Nurea’s solutions to radiologists and vascular surgeons, both in EU and North America.”

About Blackford

Blackford are pioneers in the radiology AI space, with over a decade of experience working in partnership with leading hospitals and ground-breaking technology providers. We operate as a strategic AI partner, providing access to a tried-and-tested core platform, tailored services, and a portfolio of 100+ applications to help healthcare providers unlock the value of AI and improve patient outcomes.

Our collaboration and recent arms-length acquisition by Bayer ensures that our customers and partners have the support and long-term security needed to underpin successful AI strategies.

To learn more about Blackford’s tailored approach to AI solutions visit www.blackfordanalysis.com, and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

About Nurea

Founded in 2018 in Bordeaux by Florian Bernard and Romain Leguay, Nurea has emerged as a biomedical modeling start-up dedicated to revolutionizing cardiovascular healthcare. Specializing in software development for the analysis of CT scans, Nurea's commitment to the detection and prevention of cardiovascular accidents is underscored by their groundbreaking product, PRAEVAorta® 2.

The company's commitment to innovation and excellence is further exemplified by the numerous publications on the software, collaborations with leading cardiovascular centers in the world (University of Chicago, University of Michigan, Imperial College, University hospital of Bordeaux, etc.) and recently its CE marking under the MDR regulation in August 2023 for PRAEVAorta® 2.

Nurea has forged impactful partnerships, collaborating with esteemed industry leaders such as Intrasense, a Guerbet company, and GE Healthcare since 2022. These strategic alliances underscore Nurea's commitment to advancing healthcare through synergistic efforts with key players in the industry.

