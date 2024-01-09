Flash News: OKX Lists MOVR and GAL on its Perpetual Futures Market, Enables Margin Trading and Simple Earn for the Tokens

NASSAU, Bahamas, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for January 9, 2024.

OKX Lists MOVR and GAL on its Perpetual Futures Market, Enables Margin Trading and Simple Earn for the Tokens

OKX today listed MOVR and GAL on its perpetual futures market, enabling users to trade the USDT-margined listings with up to 50x leverage from 08:00 (UTC) and 10:00 (UTC), respectively. In addition, margin trading and Simple Earn for MOVR and GAL were enabled at 07:30 (UTC) and 09:30 (UTC) respectively on the same day.



This announcement follows the listing of BONK and JTO on OKX's perpetual futures market on January 8 at 06:30 (UTC) and 07:00 (UTC), respectively.



MOVR is the native cryptocurrency token of the Moonriver network, an Ethereum-compatible, smart-contract parachain on Kusama.



GAL is the Ethereum-based ERC-20 token that powers Galxe, a Web3 credential data network.



