Westminster Barracks / Burglary and Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24B1000184

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elias                            

STATION:  Westminster                   

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 01/08/24 at 1756 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Graves Road, Baltimore

VIOLATION: Burglary, Unlawful Mischief

 

ACCUSED: Ivan Deutsch                                             

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient, Springfield, VT

 

VICTIM: David Lindroos

AGE: 72

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sandwich, MA

 

VICTIM: Margaret Corso

AGE: 79

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Weathersfield, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were notified of a possible burglary on Graves Road in Baltimore. Troopers responded and identified a person of interest in this case, Ivan Deutsch. After speaking with Deutsch, probable cause was developed to arrest him on the charge of Burglary and Unlawful Mischief for vandalizing nearby residences. Deutsch was transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing and lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division on 01/09/24 at 1230 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  01/09/24 at 1230 hours         

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility   

BAIL: $1000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

 

 

