Westminster Barracks / Burglary and Unlawful Mischief
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B1000184
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elias
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 01/08/24 at 1756 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Graves Road, Baltimore
VIOLATION: Burglary, Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Ivan Deutsch
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient, Springfield, VT
VICTIM: David Lindroos
AGE: 72
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sandwich, MA
VICTIM: Margaret Corso
AGE: 79
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Weathersfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were notified of a possible burglary on Graves Road in Baltimore. Troopers responded and identified a person of interest in this case, Ivan Deutsch. After speaking with Deutsch, probable cause was developed to arrest him on the charge of Burglary and Unlawful Mischief for vandalizing nearby residences. Deutsch was transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing and lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division on 01/09/24 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/09/24 at 1230 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $1000
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE