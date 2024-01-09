Energy Storage Systems Market to Accumulate USD 542 Billion in Value by 2032, registering an 9.2% CAGR: Market.us

The increasing adoption of renewable energy sources like solar and wind, which are intermittent in nature, necessitates robust energy storage solutions to manage the supply and ensure a steady and reliable power grid. This integration is a primary driver for the expansion of the ESS market.

New York, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to market.us, the Energy Storage Systems Market reached USD 251 billion in 2023 and is projected to witness substantial growth, reaching approximately USD 542 billion by 2032. From 2024 to 2033, this market is anticipated to experience its highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) at 9.2%.

The energy storage systems market refers to the industry involved in the development, manufacturing, implementation, and maintenance of technologies and infrastructure designed to store energy efficiently for later use. These systems play a crucial role in managing energy supply-demand dynamics, enhancing grid stability, integrating renewable energy sources, and ensuring a reliable power supply.

Key Takeaway:

Market Growth: The global energy storage systems market witnessed a remarkable expansion, soaring from USD 251 billion in 2023 to a projected USD 542 billion by 2032, with a substantial 9.2% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) between 2023-2032. Technology Dominance: Pumped Hydro Storage (PHS) remains the leading technology, accounting for over 93% of the market share due to its established nature in energy storage. Application Insights: Grid storage stands out as the top-performing segment, capturing 71% of the market share due to the escalating demand for renewable energy sources and the necessity to manage supply-demand dynamics in the electricity grid. End-User Analysis: Utilities, encompassing 40% of the market in 2013, continue to hold a significant share, driven by investments in utility-scale power plants and various construction projects. Drivers of Growth: Factors propelling market growth include the increasing adoption of renewable energy sources, efforts in grid modernization, and the rising demand for reliable backup power solutions. Challenges and Restraints: High upfront costs, limitations in energy density among certain technologies, and environmental concerns pose challenges hindering the widespread adoption of energy storage systems. Opportunities: Advancements in battery technology, energy management solutions, and the global shift toward sustainable energy sources present promising opportunities in the market. Trends: Noteworthy trends include developing larger and more cost-efficient systems, repurposing retired batteries, and innovations in grid-connected energy storage projects. Regional Dominance: Asia Pacific secured a significant share of the global market (44% revenue in 2022) due to supportive government policies, investments in industrialization, and urbanization. Key Players: Major companies such as LG Chem, Convergent Energy and Power Inc, Eos Energy Storage, and Beacon Power LLC lead the sector, driving growth and innovation within the market.

Factors are contributing to the growth and evolution of the Energy Storage Systems Market in the Transmission industry

The evolution of the energy storage systems market within the transmission industry is driven by several pivotal factors reshaping the landscape of power transmission and distribution. Primarily, the integration of renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar, into the grid has sparked the need for reliable and flexible energy storage solutions.

Energy storage systems address the intermittent nature of renewables by storing surplus energy during peak generation periods and releasing it during high demand, effectively balancing the grid. This dynamic capability not only ensures grid stability but also optimizes transmission infrastructure, alleviating congestion and enhancing overall system efficiency. Additionally, advancements in storage technologies, including improved battery chemistries and scalable grid-scale solutions, are driving down costs and enhancing performance, making energy storage systems more economically viable and attractive for large-scale transmission applications.

Moreover, regulatory support and government initiatives promoting energy storage deployment further accelerate market growth, fostering innovation and encouraging the integration of these systems into transmission networks. As the industry continues to prioritize sustainability, grid reliability, and the integration of renewable energy, energy storage systems are poised to play an increasingly pivotal role in shaping the future of transmission grids worldwide.

Top Trends in the Global Energy Storage Systems Market

Declining Costs: The cost of energy storage technologies, especially batteries, continues to decline due to technological advancements, increased production scale, and market competition, making these systems more economically viable for various applications. Renewable Integration: Energy storage systems are increasingly integrated with renewable energy sources like solar and wind power, enabling smoother integration into the grid by storing excess energy and mitigating intermittency issues. Grid Flexibility and Resilience: With increasing grid instability due to extreme weather events and aging infrastructure, energy storage systems provide grid support by offering flexibility, rapid response times, and black start capabilities, enhancing overall grid resilience. Lithium-ion Dominance: Lithium-ion batteries remain dominant in the market due to their high energy density, declining costs, and familiarity, but there's a growing focus on developing alternative chemistries for specific applications and cost reductions. Utility-Scale Deployments: The expansion of utility-scale energy storage projects, especially in large grid-scale applications, is growing rapidly, driven by the need for grid stability, demand-side management, and integration of renewable energy.

Regional Analysis

As of 2022, Asia Pacific dominated the global energy storage systems market with a substantial 44% revenue share, showcasing remarkable growth potential and investment opportunities. This dominance is propelled by government initiatives, robust industrialization, and urbanization efforts, with favorable policies attracting Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs). The region’s manufacturing prowess, particularly centered in countries like China, further bolsters its position.

North America stands as another significant market for energy storage systems, driven by an escalating demand for renewable energy and a pressing need to curtail carbon emissions. Specifically, the United States leads the charge in this region, contributing substantially to the energy storage systems market.

The global market is multifaceted, characterized by a diverse range of competitors vying for market share. Major players in the energy storage systems domain, including LG Chem, Tesla, and ABB Ltd, are strategically investing in value-added services to gain a competitive edge. Furthermore, collaborations, mergers, and innovative product launches remain pivotal strategies employed by industry players.

This region-based analysis not only highlights the dominance of Asia Pacific and North America but also underscores the competitive landscape and strategic approaches adopted by key industry players, setting the tone for continued growth and market expansion.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in this report. Some of the major players include:

LG Chem

Convergent Energy and Power Inc

Eos Energy Storage

Beacon Power LLC

BYD Company Ltd

ABB Ltd

Greensmith Energy Management Systems

Seeo Inc

S&C Electric Company

Scheider Electric

SMA Solar Technology AG

Exide Industries Ltd

Evapco Inc

Maxwell Technology Inc

General Electric company

Hitachi Ltd

NEC Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Siemens AG

Tesla

Other Key Players

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Value (2023) USD 251 Billion Forecast Revenue 2032 USD 542 Billion CAGR (2023 to 2032) 9.2% Asia-Pacific Revenue Share 44% Base Year 2023 Historic Period 2018 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

The energy storage systems market, valued at USD 230 billion in 2022 and projected to soar to USD 542 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 9.2%, hinges on several driving factors. Key among these is the escalating adoption of renewable energy sources like wind and solar power. This uptake has led to a considerable reduction in battery technology costs, making energy storage solutions more accessible.

The market is further propelled by government incentives, including tax credits and subsidies, amplifying the attractiveness of energy storage for households and businesses seeking uninterrupted power supply. Despite these positive dynamics, the initial setup costs remain a major hurdle, deterring many organizations from embracing this technology fully. Regulatory complexities across different regions and limitations in energy density pose additional challenges, impacting widespread adoption.

In the midst of these challenges, the market is witnessing notable opportunities. The need for large-scale energy storage solutions grows in tandem with the integration of renewable sources into the grid, providing a significant window for energy storage system providers. Residential energy storage is on the rise, allowing households to leverage stored surplus energy generated by their solar panels or wind turbines. Moreover, the burgeoning market for electric vehicles is spurring the creation of infrastructure for fast-charging stations, relieving pressure on the grid, and opening up new avenues for energy storage systems.

While lithium-ion batteries have gained popularity due to their efficiency, higher energy density, and decreasing costs, emerging technologies like flow batteries, solid-state batteries, and hydrogen fuel cells show promising potential. These advancements are expected to reshape the energy storage industry and its landscape in the coming years.

Market Restraints

The energy storage systems market, while rapidly growing, faces several notable restraints. One primary challenge revolves around the substantial upfront costs involved in establishing these systems. The initial investment required for energy storage technologies remains considerably high, hindering widespread adoption.

For instance, the cost hurdle often limits the scalability of these systems, impacting their ability to cater to larger populations or sectors. Additionally, environmental concerns related to certain battery types pose significant obstacles. Issues such as limited energy density among some technologies and the challenges associated with disposing of specific battery types further hinder seamless integration. These restraints, which are directly linked to energy storage systems, have a pivotal role in shaping the market's growth trajectory.

Market Opportunities

The energy storage systems market is on a phenomenal trajectory, poised to reach USD 542 billion by 2032, representing a staggering CAGR of 9.2%. Dominated by technologies like pumped hydro storage, which holds over 93% market share, this industry caters to diverse applications, with grid storage claiming a commanding 71% share, addressing the escalating demand for renewable energy sources and the need to balance power supply on the grid.

In terms of end-users, utilities lead the charge with a 40% market share, benefiting from increased investments in utility-scale power plants and diverse construction projects. Regionally, Asia Pacific commands the market with a 44% revenue share, driven by government policies and investments in urbanization and industrialization. For instance, in 2022, the APAC market secured USD 230 billion in revenue.

The market's growth drivers are manifold, including the expanding adoption of renewable energy sources and the modernization of grids, alongside the escalating need for reliable backup power solutions. However, barriers persist, notably the high upfront costs of energy storage systems and limitations in meeting larger-scale energy needs due to technology constraints.

Opportunities abound, especially with advances in battery technology and the global shift toward cleaner, sustainable sources, paving the way for innovative solutions and enhanced energy management. Companies are capitalizing on this momentum, aiming to create expansive energy storage systems for various sectors, such as transportation and industrial settings, capitalizing on the market's potential.

Report Segmentation of the Energy Storage Systems Market

Technology:

Pumped Hydro Storage (PHS): Holding over 93% of the market share, PHS stands as the established and dominant technology within the segment. It involves pumping water from lower to higher reservoirs during low demand and releasing it to generate electricity during high demand periods.

Holding over 93% of the market share, PHS stands as the established and dominant technology within the segment. It involves pumping water from lower to higher reservoirs during low demand and releasing it to generate electricity during high demand periods. Electro-Chemical Storage: This segment, expanding rapidly due to the rising demand for renewable sources, includes batteries and fuel cells that store electrical energy through reversible chemical reactions.

This segment, expanding rapidly due to the rising demand for renewable sources, includes batteries and fuel cells that store electrical energy through reversible chemical reactions. Electro-Mechanical Storage: Utilizing mechanical systems to store and release energy, this category is an emerging domain within the market.

Utilizing mechanical systems to store and release energy, this category is an emerging domain within the market. Thermal Storage: Employing heat as an energy storage mechanism, this technology plays a vital role in balancing energy supply and demand.

Application:

Transportation: This sector demonstrates promising growth potential, particularly in reducing carbon emissions and enhancing energy efficiency through the integration of energy storage systems.

This sector demonstrates promising growth potential, particularly in reducing carbon emissions and enhancing energy efficiency through the integration of energy storage systems. Grid Management: With a dominant 71% market share, grid storage addresses the increasing demand for renewable energy and the essential need for grid stability.

End-User:

Residential: Witnessing rising popularity, residential energy storage solutions are becoming more accessible as battery prices decrease, enabling households to store excess energy from renewable sources.

Witnessing rising popularity, residential energy storage solutions are becoming more accessible as battery prices decrease, enabling households to store excess energy from renewable sources. Non-Residential: Serving various commercial and industrial sectors, non-residential applications leverage energy storage systems for diverse operational needs.

Serving various commercial and industrial sectors, non-residential applications leverage energy storage systems for diverse operational needs. Utilities: Representing 40% of the market share, utilities significantly invest in energy storage for utility-scale power plants, grid balancing, and meeting rising energy demands.

Key Market Segments

Based on Technology

Pumped Hydro Storage

Electro-Chemical Storage

Electro-Mechanical Storage

Thermal Storage

Based on Application

Transportation

Grid Management

Based on End-User

Residential

Non-Residential

Utilities

By Geography

North America The US Canada

Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Russia Netherland Rest of Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia New Zealand Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Recent Developments

In June 2020, to provide thermal energy storage solutions for industrial users, Siemens Energy and EnergyNest, a start-up that sells energy storage systems, entered into a long-term cooperation.

to provide thermal energy storage solutions for industrial users, Siemens Energy and EnergyNest, a start-up that sells energy storage systems, entered into a long-term cooperation. In October 2021.The installation of 1000 MW battery storage systems as a pilot project in India is being considered by the Indian government, which is seeking expressions of interest.

