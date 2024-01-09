Senator Cramer Statement on Passing of Former North Dakota Senator Dwight Cook

***Click here for audio.***

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) issued the following statement on the passing of former state Senator Dwight Cook of Mandan.

“I was very sad to learn of Dwight’s passing. I’ve known Dwight for a long time, since I was in high school in Kindred when Dwight sponsored and coached a softball team, and they were desperate enough a couple of times to even have me play for them. Dwight was a softball aficionado, kind of like he was a tax expert. He was serious, he was knowledgeable, even intense at times, but always joyful, never angry.

“I worked closely with Dwight on finance and tax policy when I was Economic Development Director in the Schafer administration and I remember there was a threat of the oil refinery in Mandan being shut down. Dwight and I went to work together right in the middle of the session, finding some tax policy that would create enough of an incentive to keep that very important asset open, creating those great jobs and producing refined oil products.

“We all will miss him a lot, but we'll see a lot of him for a long time because he helped shape a tax regime in our state that creates the foundation of economic growth we've seen in North Dakota for the last couple of decades, and that will continue because of the incredible work Dwight prepared and did for our state.

“It’s times like this where I regret not spending more time with him, quite honestly. I pray for him and for his family, and I’m just grateful he was a friend.”

Senator Cook represented District 34 from 1997 to 2020 and served as chair of the Senate Finance and Taxation Committee from 2009 to 2020.