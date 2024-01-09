Water Heater Manuals launches the website with top brands and instructions for them

Water Heater Manuals Logo

WICHITA, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new helpful platform for users has been recently run to provide every visitor with useful data on various models of water heaters produced by different manufacturers. The main aim of the site is to help by giving access to:

• Specifications of different water heaters

• Peculiarities of their installation & connection

• The principles of their operation

• Diagnosis and troubleshooting issues.

The platform’s database

The catalog of water heaters and instructions to them includes dozens of popular brands of devices and thousands of different models. The majority of manufacturers presented is based in the USA or at least have offices in the US. Thus, all the brands and models in the website’s informational catalog cater to American audiences (and, in the majority of cases, to Canadian audiences, too). At the same time, many brands are global, offering their products on the international market. Due to this, the manuals available on the platform will be useful for global audiences as well.

On the website, visitors will find guides and manuals for the usage of both home and commercial water heaters. They will help understand how appliance works and support an expert in installation and successful solving of technical problems with a hot water during its use. Manuals include:

• Step-by-step installation instructions

• Detailed wiring diagrams

• Error codes

• Clear instructions for water heater connecting

• Peculiarities of water heaters service and maintenance

• In-depth specifications for each water heater model.

A spokesperson on behalf of Water Heater Manuals said “Such an open source of useful information will help people find all the necessary information concerning water heaters’ efficiency, capacity, functions, dimensions, types of fuel, and other features. All the information is available in one place. To find a required model, it’s possible to use a search form on the website. Every homeowner and professional with knowledge will be able to find the required reliable information on the platform, which saves lots of time”.

The collection of water heater models

The catalog includes the most popular commercial and household water heaters. The following brands can be found on the platform: AO Smith, Ariston, Bosch, Bradford White, Reliance, Black and Decker, Burnham, Coleman, Eccotemp, EcoSmart, Broan, Eemax, Franke, General Electric, Honeywell, Hotpoint, InSinkErator, Kenmore, Marey, Maxwell Midea, Navien, Rheem, Rinnai, Ruud, Stiebel Eltron, Suburban, Takagi, Tiny Titan, Titan, Weil-McLain and Whirlpool.

Users can easily find the required documentation according to the device series and then read it on the website or print it.

Detailed guides and manuals will help select a suitable water heater, understand the principles of its functioning, successfully fix the appliance, and do many other things during the installation and maintenance. And the best part is that all the documentation is available for free.