Forty-two enterprises with capitalisation of over US$1 billion listed on HoSE

VIETNAM, January 9 -

HCM CITY — The HCM Stock Exchange (HoSE) has announced that as of December 29, 2023, there had been 42 enterprises with capitalisation of over US$1 billion listed on the HoSE.

The Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Việt Nam (Vietcombank) topped the list, with capitalisation of over $18 billion.

According to the HoSE, by the end of December 29, 2023, there were 641 listed stock codes, including 394 stock codes, 4 closed fund certificate codes, 14 ETF fund certificate codes and 229 covered warrant codes. The total volume of listed shares reached over 151.4 billion shares.

Listed capitalisation value eclipsed VNĐ4.55 quadrillion ($186.7 billion), an increase of 3.35 per cent compared to the previous month, accounting for more than 93.3 per cent of the total listed market capitalisation value and equivalent to 47.9 per cent of Việt Nam's GDP in 2022 (GDP at current prices).

According to the HoSE, at the end of the last trading session of December 2023, the VN-Index reached 1,129.93 points, up 3.27 per cent compared to November 2023 and up 12.2 per cent compared to the end of 2022. The capitalisation index including all stocks listed on the HoSE (VNAllshare) reached 1,154.49 points, up 4.4 per cent compared to November 2023, and up 18.94 per cent compared to the end of 2022; VN30 reached 1,131.46 points, up 4.60 per cent compared to November 2023 and up 12.56 per cent compared to the end of 2022.

The average trading volume in 2023 sessions reached 736.7 million shares, corresponding to an average trading value of VNĐ15.12 trillion; up 12.62 per cent in average volume and down 11.07 per cent in average value compared to those of 2022.

In December 2023, the average trading volume of covered warrant (CW) per session reached about 47.21 million CW with an average transaction value of more than VNĐ30.04 billion, marking a decrease of 25.59 per cent in average volume and a decrease of 14.18 per cent in average value compared to November 2022.

In 2023, CW trading liquidity recorded growth with an average session trading volume reaching 32.7 million CW, corresponding to an average transaction value of more than VNĐ28.6 billion, an increase of 1.18 per cent in average volume and 35.8 per cent in average value compared to 2022.

The total transaction value of foreign investors in the month reached over VNĐ62.142 trillion, accounting for more than 9.27 per cent of the total transaction value of both buying and selling sides of the entire market. Foreign investors made net sales in the month with a value of more than VNĐ8.77 trillion and for the whole year 2023, the figure was over VNĐ19.51 trillion. —VNS