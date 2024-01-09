Tiền Giang supports businesses in industrial zone

VIETNAM, January 9 - TIỀN GIANG — Tiền Giang Province is boosting investment attraction activities and supporting businesses in industrial parks to improve production and business efficiency, while creating jobs for workers, as well as ensuring social security.

The Management Board of Industrial Parks of Tiền Giang Province is offering solutions to support businesses in training and recruiting skilled, professional, and technical workers and guide new businesses in operation to comply with labour law regulations.

In addition, the Management Board continues to accompany businesses to quickly resolve administrative procedures under its authority and coordinate with departments and relative units to promptly resolve difficulties that arise.

This year, the province strives to attract three new investment projects and increase investment capital for about six projects in industrial parks with a total additional investment capital of over US$90 million.

Foreign enterprises (FDI) also strive to achieve annual revenue of US$4.5 billion while revenue of domestic enterprises (DDI) reaches VNĐ8.5 trillion and export turnover reaches US$3.8 billion.

To date, industrial parks in Tiền Giang have attracted 109 projects, including 81 FDI projects with a total investment capital of over US$2.5 billion (FDI investment capital) and nearly VNĐ5.6 trillion (DDI investment capital).

Enterprises in industrial parks contribute to creating jobs for nearly 85,000 workers.

The province has aimed to become an economic locomotive in the Mekong Delta region, as outlined in a draft plan for the province’s socio-economic development during 2021-2030 with a vision to 2050.

Tiền Giang has a favourable location for economic, cultural, and tourism development.

It is located on an important traffic axis, 70km from HCM City and 100km from Cần Thơ City. The province is the transhipment area between the Mekong Delta provinces and HCM City, both by waterway and road.

Under the draft master plan, Tiền Giang aims to become a modern industrial province with an industrial-service-agricultural economic structure, one of the growth poles of the Mekong Delta, and play the role of a bridge between the Mekong Delta and the Southeast region. Agriculture will be an important local strength.

The province is also expected to become a national tourism centre. Marine economy and urban economy will be its driving force for growth. - VNS